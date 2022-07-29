Skip to main content
Protect Your AirPods Max With These Affordable, Snap-On Covers

Protect Your AirPods Max With These Affordable, Snap-On Covers

Keep your AirPods Max looking pristine with these lightweight, protective covers that are clear to show off the design.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Keep your AirPods Max looking pristine with these lightweight, protective covers that are clear to show off the design.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The superior sound and sleek look of the Apple AirPods Max make them excellent over-ear headphones. But if you use these headphones every day, you likely want to protect your investment. And that is where Spigen's Ultra Hybrid AirPods Max Covers come in.

These covers let you stay true to the original look and color of the AirPods Max with a clear design that shows off the color of your AirPods Max. Plus, thanks to precision cut-outs you can easily access the Digital Crown and other controls.

spigen ultra hybrid pro case cover for airpods max
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Additionally, these covers protect the headphones from potential scratches or bumps to keep them looking their best. Plus, the high-quality material ensures the case covers won’t turn yellow over time.

When wearing the headphones, you won’t notice an increase in the weight, thanks to the lightweight design of the covers. You’ll also still be able to slide AirPods Max into the included Smart Case and charge without fear.

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Protective Covers are available on Amazon for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Why Hershey's Century-Old Brands Still Resonate
INVESTING
HSYUL

Hershey Says Halloween Will be Extra Scary This Year

By Rob Lenihan
BTS X Snickers Lead JS
INVESTING
MNBP

Snickers and BTS Just Released a Collaboration

By Colette Bennett
Meta Oculus Quest VR headset Lead JS
INVESTING

Zuckerberg's Metaverse is Being Sucked Into a Spending Black Hole

By Colette Bennett
La Quinta DelRay Whistler Lead JS
INVESTING
ABNB

What Are the Cities Being Overrun By Digital Nomads?

By Veronika Bondarenko
A Southwest Airlines plane. Southwest Airlines Lead
INVESTING
LUV

Southwest Airlines Introduces A Perk Customers Will Love

By Michael Tedder
#Save Minecraft Lead JS
INVESTING
MSFTAPPLGOOGL

Microsoft Faces a 'Minecraft' Backlash

By Alexa Back
Growth in Private Equity To Slow To a More Moderate Pace, Says Deloitte
INVESTING
TXGILMN

10x Genomics Stock Rebound Depends on Growth

By Maxx Chatsko
Apple iMac Lead
INVESTING
AAPLMETAAMZN

Here's How Far Apple Stock May Rally on Earnings

By Bret Kenwell