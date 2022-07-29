The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The superior sound and sleek look of the Apple AirPods Max make them excellent over-ear headphones. But if you use these headphones every day, you likely want to protect your investment. And that is where Spigen's Ultra Hybrid AirPods Max Covers come in.

These covers let you stay true to the original look and color of the AirPods Max with a clear design that shows off the color of your AirPods Max. Plus, thanks to precision cut-outs you can easily access the Digital Crown and other controls.

Additionally, these covers protect the headphones from potential scratches or bumps to keep them looking their best. Plus, the high-quality material ensures the case covers won’t turn yellow over time.

When wearing the headphones, you won’t notice an increase in the weight, thanks to the lightweight design of the covers. You’ll also still be able to slide AirPods Max into the included Smart Case and charge without fear.

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Protective Covers are available on Amazon for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

