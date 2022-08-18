Save on Boat Shoes and Other Styles in Sperry's End of Summer Sale

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Whether you want to up your shoe game for the last few weeks of summer or be ready for gatherings at any time of the year, this end-of-season sale from Sperry is worth a look.

Yes, the brand famous for boat shoes is offering an additional 30% off sale items that are already discounted by up to 50% off.

That's pretty spectacular, and you'll unlock that extra 30% by entering code "SUMMER30" at checkout. And the best part is that everyone has options, from women to men to kids.

You can't go wrong with a boat shoe, and this option for men in a classic brown gets the job done. Plus, it's already down to $83.99 before the additional 30% off. This shade goes perfect with a bevy of outfits as well. Also discounted are Chukka Boots, which might be the ideal Fall shoe, moccasin slippers for the winter, and sandal slides for the final days of summer.

You can save on a variety of women's sneakers and score the Float Boat Shoe for just shy of $18. There are currently over 180 products seeing discounts, and over 60 kids' shoes are included in the sale.

All-in-all it's an excellent time to stock up on some shoes that never go out of style, and you'll score an additional 30% off.

