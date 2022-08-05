The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sony's LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds normally go for just shy of $200, but Amazon has chopped the price by over $50 to an all-time-low of just $148. You'll also score free shipping and get your pick of black or white for the color.

For under $150, LinkBuds S deliver a robust listening experience with a super lightweight build that sits securely in your ears and offers bold sound with a bevy of customizations. You can customize the EQ to increase the bass or lower the treble. Still, LinkBuds S, with a compatible smartphone, can also intelligently switch between listening modes like noise cancellation or a transparency one.

Essentially via the companion Sony Headphones app (available for Android or iOS), it can learn which modes you prefer for different environments and adjust on the fly. In our review, we called it a "dream come true for sound customization."

With LinkBuds S, you can expect around six hours of playback, which is plenty for an average workday and can quickly recharge via the carrying case. The left and right earbuds can handle light water splashes and sweat, thanks to an IPX4 resistance rating.

At this discounted price, Sony's LinkBuds S offer a vibrant audio mix and an overall experience that works across platforms, whether Android or iOS. You won't find them as integrated as AirPods on an iPhone or PixelBuds on an Android, but they hit the chords right where they matter most.

You can score the LinkBuds S for just $148 on Amazon if you're sold.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.