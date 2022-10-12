Sony's LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds are currently sitting at the lowest price ever on Amazon. This comes as Amazon's (AMZN) October Prime Day event — the Prime Early Access Sale — is underway, along with some serious discounts.

And LinkBuds S are just $128 in either black or white, which is a full 36% off the MSRP. You can also score Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM5s for $348. Let's break this all down.

For under $130, LinkBuds S deliver a robust listening experience with a super lightweight build that sits securely in your ears and offers bold sound with a bevy of customizations.

They last for about six hours of playback, so you can rock them during the workday and then take them to the gym. They pack an IPX4 resistance rating against the damp and dust.

And like any good pair of true wireless earbuds, they feature excellent active noise cancelation and transparency modes. With a compatible Android smartphone, they can even switch between them intelligently.

Sony's latest over-ear cans continue the tradition of a super long runtime and great noise canceling, but mix things up with a more modern design. At this discounted price of just $348 (from $399), they come in two colors and feature larger ear cups. These make the WH-1000XM5 more comfortable to wear for extended periods of use.

Since these are over-ear, just wearing them will have them passively block out sound and with active noise cancellation enabled, you can reduce external sounds to practically nothing. Like the LinkBuds S, there's some extra intelligence with the listening modes as well.

And in classic Sony (SNEJF) fashion, audio sounds good here with a wide soundstage. If you're after a pair of over-ear headphones, this deal on the WH-1000XM5 fits the bill.

