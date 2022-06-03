Save up to 50% on Select Sony Earbuds and Headphones on Amazon

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Great music comes through the ears and seeps through the soul. But subpar audio from earbuds or headphones can ruin the listening experience. So there’s plenty of reasons to invest in a better pair.

And making that upgrade or investment a bit easier, is rare trio of Amazon discounts on Sony earbuds and headphones.

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Earbuds ($68, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

First up on this list is the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds. They come with a carrying case that doubles as a charger. And you can pop the earbuds in for 10 minutes to get an hour worth of playback. With these buds on, you can focus more on the music and less on worrying about stability. They won’t come off easily because they have a simple, yet effective profile that mimics the shape of our ear. And you get a few ear tip sizes to ensure a proper seal.

To top it off, these earbuds can restore high-frequency sounds lost in the sound compression process with its Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology. You’ll control all that and more in the companion Sony Headphones app for Android or iOS. And currently, the WF-C500 are on-sale for just $68.

Sony WH-CH510 Headphones ($38, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you’re after a pair of headphones that won’t break the bank, the on-ear Sony WH-C510 deserve a look. This Bluetooth-enabled option has a long-lasting battery life of up to 35 hours that lets you listen to your favorite tunes all day. Don’t let the everyday hassle of packing headphones for trips or a commute to work discourage you from getting this gadget either. It uses a swivel to flatten the ear cups so you can place them in your bag with ease. Sony’s WH-C510 are just $38 on Amazon right now as well.

Sony WI-C310 Wireless Earbuds ($18, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Sony's WI-C310 wireless earbuds can spice up your workout by pumping up the tunes and can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Like other Sony earbuds, it also has hands-free capabilities, so you can take and make calls while burning calories at the gym or while walking around town. Best of all they’re just $18 which is over a 50% off discount.

