The Compact $429 Sub Mini Aims to Add Oomph to Any Sonos Setup

Sonos is known for delivering high quality home audio that’s fit for content like movies and TV shows, as well as jamming out to your favorite tunes. For me, that’s a mix of Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde. And recently with the affordable Ray soundbar and the introduction of the Roam portable speaker, Sonos ( (SONO) ) has been moving into a territory that offers great audio at more affordable rates.

That’s what makes the long-rumored announcement of the Sub Mini -- yes, the miniature subwoofer that still produces a big boom is real -- so exciting. It’s $429, stands at about a foot tall, and comes in matte black or white. It’s up for preorder right now and will ship on Oct. 6.

So ahead let’s quickly unpack the Sub Mini and share some insights from our chat with Brandon Holley, Product Creation Lead for Home Theater at Sonos.

Sonos Sub Mini: What You Need to Know

So as the name suggests, the Sub Mini is miniature subwoofer that easily connects with an existing Sonos speaker or soundbar. It stands at just under a foot tall and has a diameter of about nine inches in a rounded design. In all, it’s pretty compact and is housed in a modern design that is proud of its curves.

Brandon was quick to point out that Sonos wasn’t after creating just a simple black box like so many other subwoofers on the market. “The aesthetic design of the Sub Mini was something that we spent a considerable amount of time one and it’s never in a vacuum. It’s always informed by the audio side of things,” said Holley.

The Sub Mini can easily fit into any space and isn’t designed to be an eyesore, but rather to be natural. And inside the Sub Mini is quite a bit of audio oomph. Center are two six-in woofers which are always opposite each other for a bigger impact and less mechanical noise.

Additionally, it’s a fully acoustically sealed cabinet that’s also paired with two class-d digital amplifiers. Essentially, a complete package that is designed to compliment the Sonos Ray or Beam, as well as the IKEA speaker collection and the One or One SL.

It’s a versatile audio enhancing product that’s designed to work for a number of scenarios -- be it to enhance the bass for an EDM fan or to add more roar of thunder when Thor wields Mjölnir in “Thor Love and Thunder.” The Sub Mini is designed to make sound more immersive and enhanced. We’ll be going hands-on soon with the Sub Mini and are eager to see the performance. It’s clear that Sonos is marketing it for smaller and medium sized rooms, though.

In my conversation with Brandon ,he described a setup of a Ray ($279), two SYMFONISK speakers (starting at $119.99), and a Sub Mini as the new affordable home theater setup, and one that provides an immersive experience. He also stated it’s a good compliment to the Ray and Beam which increase the range, but with an Arc the impact might not be as impactful there.

And yes, you can also use it with a single One, a pair of One speakers, or any other real setup. Sub Mini is designed to be versatile. Brandon also let us know that he was working on the Sub Mini alongside the Ray, and that it did take years to develop it. Noting that “it’s not a short term endeavor.”

Let’s Recap Sonos' Sub Mini

The Sonos Sub Mini is to a degree an expected next step for the company, but also an important one. The standard Sub at $749 is a big ticket item, and the Sub Mini at $429 is a heck of a lot more affordable. It’s also clear that they want it to compliment a number of devices, not just the big ticket flagship soundbar.

If you have a Ray, a Beam, or even a few Ones, and want a big oomph of sound, the Sub Mini might just be perfect. It’s up for preorder now at $429 from Sonos directly.

