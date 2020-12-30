Dogs can be a person's best friend, but they also protect, rescue, assist and support humans in all kinds of situations. Here are the smartest breeds.

The election’s over, and it’s time to bring some smarts to the White House — smart dogs, that is. The Bidens’ two dogs, Major and Champ, are rescued German Shepherds—a breed that makes this list of intelligent dogs.

Smart dogs aren’t for everyone. You might be happy with a sleepy, good-natured lap dog that doesn’t debate every point you make, doesn’t correct your grammar or try to help with the Sudoku. But if you need someone to do your taxes, manage the day-to-day affairs of your business, rebalance your stock portfolio, or offer some occasional national security advice, you need a smart dog.

OK, maybe these dogs aren't that smart, but their intelligence can be a handful. Many of them are known for their service — as guide dogs, hunting dogs, police dogs, guard dogs or search-and-rescue dogs. Most of these dogs are working breeds that need purpose, steady work, exercise and mental stimulation. While no dog should be neglected, these dogs especially need lots of interaction and activities to keep their brains sharp.

Here is the American Kennel Club’s list of the smartest dog breeds, in alphabetical order.