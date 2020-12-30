TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

The Smartest Dog Breeds

Dogs can be a person's best friend, but they also protect, rescue, assist and support humans in all kinds of situations. Here are the smartest breeds.
Author:
Publish date:

The election’s over, and it’s time to bring some smarts to the White House — smart dogs, that is. The Bidens’ two dogs, Major and Champ, are rescued German Shepherds—a breed that makes this list of intelligent dogs.

Smart dogs aren’t for everyone. You might be happy with a sleepy, good-natured lap dog that doesn’t debate every point you make, doesn’t correct your grammar or try to help with the Sudoku. But if you need someone to do your taxes, manage the day-to-day affairs of your business, rebalance your stock portfolio, or offer some occasional national security advice, you need a smart dog.

OK, maybe these dogs aren't that smart, but their intelligence can be a handful. Many of them are known for their service — as guide dogs, hunting dogs, police dogs, guard dogs or search-and-rescue dogs. Most of these dogs are working breeds that need purpose, steady work, exercise and mental stimulation. While no dog should be neglected, these dogs especially need lots of interaction and activities to keep their brains sharp.

Here is the American Kennel Club’s list of the smartest dog breeds, in alphabetical order.

Intelligence is one of the best attributes of this eager-to-please dog. They should not be confused with Catahoulas. American Leopards are one of the oldest tree dog breeds in the U.S. and can track prey for miles, according to the AKC.

American Leopard Hound

Intelligence is one of the best attributes of this eager-to-please dog. They should not be confused with Catahoulas. American Leopards are one of the oldest tree dog breeds in the U.S. and can track prey for miles, according to the AKC.

1 / 27
Demand for online workplace services has soared, as employees in China gradually resume work. Photo: Shutterstock
Sponsored Story

Furlough vs. Layoff: What's the Difference for Your Taxes?

Jim Cramer Says There Are Three Big Bears Controlling the Market
MARKETS

AstraZeneca Vaccine, $600 Stimulus Checks, Intel - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

tires sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

5 Reasons to Get New Tires

Bank of America, JPMorgan and the Battle for Small-Business Clients
Sponsored Story

Does My Small Business Qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)?

AstraZeneca's Big Bet on Oncology May Finally Pay Off
INVESTING

UK Health Authorities Approve AstraZeneca/Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine

partial student loan grad sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Why a Partial Student Loan Refinance Could Be a Smart Move

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Gain As UK Approves AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine; Senate Delays Stimulus Boost

Intel Lead
INVESTING

7 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday: Pinduoduo Rises