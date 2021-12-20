Prepare for the New Year With These Smart Home Devices on Sale

Smart home devices continue to revolutionize life at home, making things easier to control and customize from your phone.

It's nothing new for people to look for simple, easy ways to automate their homes and businesses. The first domestic electric vacuum cleaner was built in 1905 by Walter Griffiths, with the washing machine, dishwasher, and dryer to follow. By 1966, the first prototype of a smart home device, the 800-lb ECHO IV, was created to control the air conditioner, digital clocks, calendars, household finances, and even provide weather updates.

Fast forward to today and the range of smart home devices has rapidly grown. The first vacuum has evolved to the robot vacuum, and the 800-lb computer has become a 12 oz. smart speaker.

Today, it's no longer a matter of can you find it on the market, but how cheap you can find it. We’ve found some serious deals on smart home devices, courtesy of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. From door locks to alarm clocks, there’s sure to be something on our list to make your house the hottest (and most advanced) on the block.

Maven Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Be sure to check out all of Amazon’s sales, and have fun creating your own smart home.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.