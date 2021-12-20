Prepare for the New Year With These Smart Home Devices on Sale

Smart home devices continue to revolutionize life at home, making things easier to control and customize from your phone.
It's nothing new for people to look for simple, easy ways to automate their homes and businesses. The first domestic electric vacuum cleaner was built in 1905 by Walter Griffiths, with the washing machine, dishwasher, and dryer to follow. By 1966, the first prototype of a smart home device, the 800-lb ECHO IV, was created to control the air conditioner, digital clocks, calendars, household finances, and even provide weather updates.
Fast forward to today and the range of smart home devices has rapidly grown. The first vacuum has evolved to the robot vacuum, and the 800-lb computer has become a 12 oz. smart speaker.
Today, it's no longer a matter of can you find it on the market, but how cheap you can find it. We’ve found some serious deals on smart home devices, courtesy of Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. From door locks to alarm clocks, there’s sure to be something on our list to make your house the hottest (and most advanced) on the block.
Echo Dot Smart Speaker and Clock ($34.99, originally $59.99)
“Hey Alexa, turn on the lights!” is one of the many commands you can use with this Gen 4 Echo Dot speaker and clock. At 42% off, hurry to get your hands on an alarm clock that can do it all. Besides its upgraded tech features, the design is sleek and functional.
Levoit Smart Air Purifier ($175.99, originally $219.99)
At 20% off, this air purifier is an intuitive solution to home cleaning. The Levoit smart air purifier uses AirSight Plus technology to automatically make adjustments and optimize how well it filters and cleans the air. Plus, it’s so quiet that you won’t hear it while it’s working.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat ($99.98, originally $129.99)
Dad might know if you’ve bumped up the heat this winter, but that’s what’s awesome about the Google Nest smart thermostat. You can program a schedule in the Google Home app that automatically adjusts the thermostat at certain times of the day, but it also knows when you've left the house and will adjust the temperature for no wasted heating or cooling. It’s currently 23% off for a limited time only.
Kasa Smart Light Switch ($39.99, originally $44.99)
These easy-to-install set-of-three Kasa smart light switches allow you to turn your home’s lights on and off with a simple touch of your smartphone. If you’re at home and your hands are full, you can even take advantage of Alexa or Google Assistant to control your lights.
Ring Video Doorbell ($41.99, originally $59.99)
If you’re looking for an easy way to add an extra layer of security to your home, consider this Ring doorbell which is 30% off for a limited time only. This smart doorbell features advanced motion detection that’ll let you know if someone’s at your door before they even ring your doorbell. It also includes night vision and can be voice-controlled with a compatible Alexa device.
Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($199.99, originally $229.99)
We could all use an extra hand around the house when it comes to cleaning. How about this Eufy robot vacuum cleaner from Anker? It uses BoostIQ technology to deliver the right amount of cleaning power and has a 100-minute run time. When finished, it automatically returns itself to the charging dock. This version is ideal for hardwood floors to medium-pile carpets. I
f you need extra suction for pet hair, check out the iRobot Roomba E5 for $249.99, originally $350.
August Smart Lock ($96.62, originally $149.99)
At over 30% off, this is one of the best deals on our list. Say goodbye to the days of keys and hello to unlocking your door straight from your phone (or your Apple Watch). The August smart lock is easy to install and can be taken with you if you ever move.
This August smart lock also includes features like auto lock and unlock, guest keys for visitors, and a door sensor that will alert you if the door is left open.
Amazon Smart Plug ($24.99)
These aren’t regular plugs. They can be controlled wirelessly from the Alexa app. With this compact smart plug from Amazon, you can schedule lights, fans, and even appliances to automatically turn on and off, which can save you both energy and money.
Be sure to check out all of Amazon’s sales, and have fun creating your own smart home.
