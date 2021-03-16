TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Sectors That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top ways to slow global warming. This is where most of the emissions come from.
Author:
Publish date:

As we gradually turn back to addressing the threats of climate change, the issue of finding ways to effectively reduce greenhouse gases becomes more urgent. Scientists have high confidence that global temperatures will continue to rise for decades to come, largely due to greenhouse gases produced by human activities, according to NASA.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top ways to slow global warming, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. To avoid the worst consequences, UCS says, we’ll need to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner -- meaning that no more carbon is dumped into the atmosphere than is taken out.

To do this requires a massive transformation in how we produce and use energy, how we transport goods and people, and how we produce our food. 

So which sector categories produce the most greenhouse gases?

More than 73% of emissions comes from energy use, according to 2016 data as reported by Our World in Data. This includes industry, transportation, and the energy used in buildings. Agriculture, forestry and other land use accounts for 18.4% of emissions. Two specific industries, cement and chemicals, account for 5.2%, and waste produces 3.2% of emissions. 

Breaking it down more specifically, here are the sector categories that produce the most greenhouse gas emissions as reported by Hannah Ritchie at Our World in Data, using data from Climate Watch and the World Resources Institute.

Emissions from cars, trucks, motorcycles and buses. Sixty percent of road transport emissions&nbsp;is from&nbsp;passenger travel and 40% from freight. Electrifying the whole road transport sector could feasibly reduce global emissions by 11.9%.

1. Road transport, 11.9%:

Emissions from cars, trucks, motorcycles and buses. Sixty percent of road transport emissions is from passenger travel and 40% from freight. Electrifying the whole road transport sector could feasibly reduce global emissions by 11.9%.

1 / 29
Beyond Meat Lead
JIM CRAMER

Mad Money Lightning Round: Beyond Meat, Teladoc Health, More

Fearless Girl From Behind
PERSONAL FINANCE

Best Advice for Women Starting to Invest and Save for Retirement

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Flat Ahead of Retail Sales, Fed; Nasdaq Edges Higher

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Shares Slip Lower on $2 Billion Convertible Bond Sale Plans

videoblocks-twitter-social-media-app-icon-on-mobile-smartphone-device_rf2m0dohe__D
INVESTING

Twitter Shares Gain Following Price Target Boost To $80 From Citigroup

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Lets Airlines Fulfill New Market Dreams
INVESTING

Boeing Inspects 787 Dreamliner Windows for Manufacturing Flaws

Bull Bear Market Economy
INVESTING

BofA Survey: Fund Managers Say Inflation, Not COVID, Key Market Risk

AstraZeneca's Big Bet on Oncology May Finally Pay Off
INVESTING

AstraZeneca COVID Jab Suspended by More Countries on Clot Concerns