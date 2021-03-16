Sectors That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top ways to slow global warming. This is where most of the emissions come from.

As we gradually turn back to addressing the threats of climate change, the issue of finding ways to effectively reduce greenhouse gases becomes more urgent. Scientists have high confidence that global temperatures will continue to rise for decades to come, largely due to greenhouse gases produced by human activities, according to NASA.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions is one of the top ways to slow global warming, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. To avoid the worst consequences, UCS says, we’ll need to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner -- meaning that no more carbon is dumped into the atmosphere than is taken out.

To do this requires a massive transformation in how we produce and use energy, how we transport goods and people, and how we produce our food.

So which sector categories produce the most greenhouse gases?

More than 73% of emissions comes from energy use, according to 2016 data as reported by Our World in Data. This includes industry, transportation, and the energy used in buildings. Agriculture, forestry and other land use accounts for 18.4% of emissions. Two specific industries, cement and chemicals, account for 5.2%, and waste produces 3.2% of emissions.

Breaking it down more specifically, here are the sector categories that produce the most greenhouse gas emissions as reported by Hannah Ritchie at Our World in Data, using data from Climate Watch and the World Resources Institute.