Samsung makes a bevy of gadgets, ranging from folding smartphones to colorful appliances with TVs, projectors, washers, and dryers in between. And the tech giant has been on a spree of offering discounts this year with a few Discover events.

And now, timed to the 53rd anniversary of the tech behemoth, Samsung Week is essentially a Black Friday in October sale. Running from Oct. 24 through the end of day on Nov. 1, you can score discounts on nearly every category of product that Samsung ( (SSNLF) ) makes.

While you can sift through all the discounts on Samsung’s site here, we’re doing the heavy lifting and breaking down the best of the best. Including limited time deals that last for a single day and serious discounts that will last all week long.

Samsung’s AirDresser is a unique and super handy appliance to have in a home. It stands as a vertical, standalone closet that the company describes as “clothing Care System” and via a water basin it can freshen, sanitize, and steam all sorts of stuff. From snazzy button downs, to chic sweaters with bedding and even stuffed animals in between.

Wish your computer monitor was also a TV? Well, that’s Samsung 32-inch M7 4K UHD smart monitor. It can connect to a laptop (Mac or Windows) or a desktop computer with ease, but is also running a smart Tizen interface for easy access to streaming services.

You can read our full review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 here, and as part of a daily deal Samsung is sweetening the deal and lowering the cost. With an eligible device trade-in you can get this flagship folding phone for as low as $809.99.

Hot off the heels of an all-time-low discount on The Frame, Samsung is returning with a deal that’s nearly just as good. You can save on the 32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models of The Frame — all of which are complete with a new anti-reflection coating to make the art it displays more realistic.

Our pick? Well that would be the 65-inch The Frame 2022 for just $1,599.99, down from $199.99.

If you’re after a more standard looking TV that can offer bright colors, but also extreme black levels and contrast points, Samsung’s first-ever OLED is worth a look. For Samsung Week, the 55-inch size is sitting at $1,599.99 from $2,199.99, while the 65-inch is at just $1,999.99 from $2,999.99. Yep, that’s a full $1,000 off.

Samsung’s not forgetting about its Neo QLED line of 4K TVs this week either. And these TVs offer an excellent, vibrant, and punchy picture that’s more fit for rooms that you need a brighter TV. Samsung is offering discounts on the entire family of 4K Neo QLED TVs including the QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, and QN90A. One of the best deals is the 65-inch QN90B at just $1,599 — a full $1,000 off.

You can see the full collection of TVs being discounted during Samsung week here.

Samsung’s massive 55-inch curved screen has been impressing us since we saw it in August and now, for Samsung week, you can save $500 on an epic monitor. You can use it in a vertical or horizontal orientation, and it offers an excellent viewing experience with a super smooth refresh rate. It’s down to just $2,999.99 at Samsung.

And if you need something a little smaller, the 32-inch Odyssey G55 A Curved Monitor is seeing a fresh discount down to $359.99 from $429.99.

Have you been waiting for a steal of a deal to finally get yourself a wine cooler? Well, Samsung is knocking $300 off its latest 51-Bottle Wine Cooler. It’s still not the cheapest at $1,299 but it offers a stainless steel build with a fingerprint resistant coating to have it looking pristine, and boasts a twin cooling system.

And Samsung is also offering $400 off a Smart Freestanding Electric Range in a sleek black stainless steel. For $1,199 from $1,599 it features a Flex Duo front that lets you cook two things at the same time at varying temperatures — so it’s essentially two ovens in one.

