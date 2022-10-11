Yes, it’s Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but Samsung isn’t letting them have all the fun. Over on Samsung.com, the technology giant is matching, and in some cases beating, the prices on Amazon.

And if you've been eyeing a Frame TV, now is an excellent time as Samsung (SSNLF) is taking $800 of select models for a new all-time-low price. Let’s break down the best of Samsung’s sales and how they stack up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Samsung’s The Frame catches more eyes than a typical TV as when they’re not in use, they showcase works of art instead of just a black screen. It makes The Frame the center of attention when you’re watching content or when it’s not in use.

And for the 2022 models, Samsung finally tossed in a 4K QLED panel for rich, vibrant colors and an overall immersive view. The real differentiator here is an anti-reflective coating that is built into the panel. It makes the TV a lot less reflective and makes the art displayed look more like a real painting.

Lastly, since it’s a QLED TV you also get access to Samsung’s Tizen smart interface for access to streaming services, Samsung TV+, and integration with other services like Alexa and AirPlay.

The best deal out of the bunch is the 75-inch Frame for just $2,199.99 which is a full $800 off the MSRP. Samsung is also discounting the 65-inch by $400 to $1,599.99. Over at Amazon, the 65-inch is $1,795.98 and the 75-inch is $2,395.

Amazon is technically beating both with a Lightning deal though. Here they're pairing The Frame with a Bezel of your choosing, which is a better deal.

Keep in mind though neither of these include a frame for The Frame — rather you’re left with the black bezels.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are Samsung’s latest foldables, but that’s not stopping them from discounting. While the 1TB storage variants of both are the same price regardless of retailer, Samsung is offering some additional savings on the 512GB models.

Additionally, you can trade-in your current device to get an instant credit from Samsung to lower the prices. Both of these are currently at $1,570 and $910 on Amazon.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.