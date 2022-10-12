Samsung's Giant 55-inch Rotating Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Is $200 Off

Samsung dropped an outrageously huge (and absolutely epic) 55-inch rotating gaming screen named the Odyssey Ark in August. It has pretty much every bell and whistle you could want in either a TV or monitor, and the price tag to go with it. It comes standard with a 165Hz refresh rate, a millisecond response time, Quantum Dot LEDs, and stereo sound to rival a proper surround system.

To take advantage of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale right now, Samsung is knocking $200 off the Odyssey Ark's price tag. Right now, it's $3,299.99 -- and that includes free shipping. But if you want something more affordable or just a smaller monitor, Samsung is also discounting many more of its gaming monitors.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Even discounted, the $3,299.99 price point isn't readily affordable, but it is a discount on a pretty advanced piece of tech. This 55-inch screen is a Quantum Mini-LED curved screen will feel like it's wrapping around you when set horizontally. You can also rotate the screen to a vertical position for what they call a "cockpit mode."

Either way, your content will look sharp, especially games or streaming in movies. We can hardly imagine Chrome tabs or an Excel sheet on this screen. It comes with a sturdy stand, but keep in mind you'll need plenty of space for this monitor. It can fit on a desk, but could also be the centerpiece of a much larger space.

Right now, it's $200 off at Samsung directly and you'll also be eligible for bonus cash back. So with other purchases, you'll get up to $350 refunded back to your original payment method. You can also score this deal on Amazon here.

Similar, but slightly less huge, is the 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. This 49-inch monitor is in a locked-horizontal position and it's a curved 1000R monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time. It's $400 off at just $1,099.99 from Samsung.

Smaller, but even sharper, is the 28-inch Odyssey G70A. This monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate with a one millisecond respond time, but it's 4K UHD resolution with an HDMI 2.1 port. You can also customize the lighting on the back of the monitor.

For just $270, the G5 Odyssey Monitor is 27 inches and curved. Content, whether it be Spider-Man Remastered or Disney Dreamlight Value will look sharp on the WQHD resolution panel.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.