The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and along with spending time (hopefully outdoors) with family and friends, it's also the time for some pretty epic sales.

From TVs and tablets to coffee machines, mattresses and appliances, it's the summer kickoff of deals. Samsung is wasting no time this year with discounts across its entire product portfolio.

Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

If you're after a foldable phone, we've narrowed down some of our favorites to the compact Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and the expansive Galaxy Fold 3 5G. Both are folding phones that have unique cases but live at separate pricing ends. And since we're in generation three for each, they have more durability.

You can get up to $800 off a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with eligible trade-in, and they'll toss in a pair of Galaxy Buds Live for free. With an MSRP of $999, you could score the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G for just $200. And for that price, you're getting a foldable smartphone that is compact and just as much a fashion statement as it is futuristic tech.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 opens from a compact square into a 6.7-inch smartphone. It also boasts a full HD display with a fast refresh rate for lifelike visuals, and features a selfie camera. When closed, you can use the cover screen to see notifications and even snap a selfie with one of the two main cameras -- a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide. The Z Flip 3 5G is truly the foldable for most folks, and Samsung is offering it in various colors.

Those looking for a productivity powerhouse can look at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. It's a smartphone that folds open into a tablet, has a ridiculous amount of processing power to make any tasks zippy, and supports the S-Pen. And currently, Samsung will give you up to $1,100 in trade-in credit and toss in a Galaxy Watch 4 for free. That smartwatch is a $249.99 value on its own.

While Samsung's foldables are impressive, the tech giant is also in the traditional candy bar smartphone space. For the entire Galaxy S22 family -- S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra -- Samsung is increasing trade-ins up to $1,000 for eligible devices and is providing an instant $100 credit. With either of these, you're getting excellent cameras, a zippy processor, and sleek designs in bold colors.

Samsung Earbud Deals

Galaxy Buds 2 are down to just $109.99 from $149.99 and come in olive, black, lavender, or white. As Galaxy Buds should, these will fast pair with a Samsung Galaxy phone for easy connectivity and can be controlled via a companion app. GalaxyBuds 2 features both a noise canceling mode and an ambient sound mode which lets environmental sound in. This way, you can rock them while hammering out some work or walking a city's streets. You can expect 10 hours of playback, and the case recharges wirelessly or with USB-C.

Samsung Tablet Deals

Samsung is still making Android tablets after all these years and the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are some of the most advanced. All three launched earlier this year with a speedy processor from Qualcomm, some Samsung software customizations and support for the S-Pen. And whether you want the 11-inch Tab S8, 12.4-inch Tab S8+, or the 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung is discounting all of them. Not only do you get GalaxyBuds 2 for free, but you can get more for a trade-in. And if you get the Tab S8 Ultra, Samsung will all provide you with a $200 credit you can use towards other accessories like a case or fast wall plug.

Since being announced at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Samsung’s latest The Frame TV has been getting attention. This year, they upgraded the visuals but most critically added a matte coating over the display. It makes the digital art look like actual paintings -- down to intricate details of a paper mat or ribs in paint -- but it dramatically cuts down on reflections of light, people, or other objects.

As the name suggests, it’s a thin TV with slim bezels all around that looks like a framed piece of art on the wall. However, Samsung doesn’t include bezels in the box, so you’ll need to buy those separately. The Slim Fit Wall Mount is included, making it pretty easy to mount one of these.

For Memorial Day, Samsung is taking up to $200 off select 2022 The Frame TVs. So you can score a 65-inch The Frame for $1,799 from $1,999 or a 43-inch for just $899.99, down from $999.99. Additionally, the bezels for The Frame are 50% off at just $75 a piece.

This year, Samsung is making an OLED TV, which means some competition for Sony and LG. Samsung’s OLED uses a custom panel to offer an immersive view with deep blacks and vibrant colors. Notably, Samsung’s OLED uses Quantum Dots like its QLED TVs line. The technology here is different, and OLEDs are best for rooms where you can control the lighting, as an OLED can’t get as bright as an LED TV. Right now, you can score a 55-inch OLED for $1,999.99 from $2,199.99 or a 65-inch for $2,799.99 from $2,999.99.

If you’re sale savvy and looking for a 2021 model -- since there wasn’t much change with the 2022 TVs -- you can score a 4K QLED TV for as low as $499.99. Samsung is delivering deep discounts on the Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A. All of which offer sleek designs that let you get immersed into the content, 4K HDR pictures with Quantum Dots for a boost in color, and support for all the major smart home standards like Apple AirPlay 2.

If you want an even more rich and immersive experience, we’d suggest looking at the Neo QLED TVs that use “Quantum Mini LEDs” to create the picture. Essentially, there are more lights -- like a boatload more -- behind the screen to better illuminate and more precisely generate an image. They pair this updated screen technology with a sleek design, a remote that recharges via a solar array on the back, and a Neo Quantum Processor 4K to upscale any content to make it look its best here.

65-inch 2021 QN85A Neo QLED ($1,349.99, originally $2,199.99; samsung.com)

($1,349.99, originally $2,199.99; samsung.com) 55-inch 2022 QN90B Neo QLED ($1,699.99, originally $1,899.99; samsung.com)

Samsung Monitor Deals

This M8 Smart Monitor is in its category because it’s a 32-inch monitor with a webcam, but it’s also a fully functioning Smart TV. So it’s a proper multi-mode device that could be perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone who wants tech to take up less space. You can plug in your laptop via USB-C to work during the day and look better on video calls thanks to the HD SlimFit Camera up-top. Then at the end of the day, switch into the Tizen interface to stream from Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, and countless other services.

Oh, and did we mention it comes in fun colors? It’s sleek, takes up little desk space, and comes in green, blue, or pink. Those three colors are on sale at $629.99 ($100 off). But if you’re cool with white, you can score the Smart M8 for just $599.99.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.