Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Looks Nostalgic, but Improves Where it Matters

You can't fool us -- you've missed the crisp sound of your Razr Flip snapping together while you slide it into your too-low (or too-baggy jeans). If you're in the market for nostalgia and an epic new phone, this could be the deal you've been waiting for.

Yep, Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Galaxy Bud 2 Pro, a duo of Galaxy Watch 5's, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Aug. 10 Unpacked event.

And as the name suggests, the Galaxy Z Flip starts as a compact square with a cover screen baked into a modern design but folds open into a full-sized smartphone. It's like a flip phone from years ago, infused with 2022 tech.

I've spent about an hour using one, so it's time to break down what's new and how to preorder Samsung's latest, most affordable foldable.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How To Preorder The Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung is now taking preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will arrive on August 26. It starts at $999 for 128GB of storage and is available in Pink Gold, Blue, Graphite, and Bora Purple. You can also opt for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, in which you can customize and pick your colors. There are over 75 possible combinations, and it's a great way to personalize the device.

If you preorder the Z Flip 4 by Aug. 25 you’ll score a free memory upgrade, along with a Strap or Silicone Ring case. Plus you can save up to $900 on the price with an eligible trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Pink gold, Blue, Graphite, or Bora Purple (starting at $999; samsung.com)

What You Need To Know About The Galaxy Z Flip 4

Can you tell which is which? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on the right and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is on the left. Jacob Krol/TheStreet

The folding smartphone for everyone is the Galaxy Z Flip, in my eyes. It has a price more in line with classic smartphones at $999 and delivers all the features you'd expect. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 cemented this, and the Z Flip 4 builds on this, though it's not a complete redesign.

It first appears as a compact, thick square with some bold color options. This year you can pick between Pink Gold, Blue, Graphite and a fancy new Bora Purple. The latter is my favorite thus far and is most reminiscent of the original Galaxy Z Flip. And comparing a Z Flip 3 to a Z Flip 4, it's hard to find a difference between them. They both sport a matte hinge and more muted color options.

Displays and Cameras

You still have a 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the front, which Samsung is making a bit more usable. It can be customized with a fun clock or calendar and can be used to trigger a smart home routine, show a weather widget, respond to messages, and even access quick settings. It sits next to the two main cameras — a 12-megapixel wide and a 12-megapixel ultra wide lens — which can be used to take selfies or a video with the cover screen acting as a viewfinder. It's pretty handy, and content creators will jive with this. You can also swipe left or right and up or down to swap between photo, video, or portrait modes and switch lenses on the fly.

This year, these two cameras feature larger sensors which should deliver better nighttime results and more details at any time of the day. Of course, you can also use the lenses when you open the Z Flip 4 up. And when flipping it open, I immediately noticed how much sturdier and more substantial the Galaxy Z Flip 4 feels year-over-year during my hands-on period. Just tighter all around. And the main screen here is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that's technically an Infinity Flex Display since it folds. Samsung's still using the Hideaway Hinge here, which features brushes and the proper mechanisms for plenty of opens and closes.

Samsung also says that the Z Flip 4 is 45% stronger than the Z Flip 3, and that's critical as durability can be a concern with folding phones. The glass over the cover screen and rear of the phone is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the entire Z Flip 4 features an IPX8 resistance rating for water. Still no dust resistance, but still nice to see some type of rating on a foldable.

Likely the biggest change, aside from a newer processor under the hood, are reduced bezels around the display. The Z Flip 4 is about 3 millimeters larger on all sides than the Z Flip 3. It’s noticeable with both phones next to each other. During my brief hands-on time, the screen was vibrant and smooth since it sports a 120Hz refresh rate. A pinhole is still centered at the top of the screen, containing the 10-megapixel front facing lens.

Software and Performance

You can also choose to sit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 like a mini laptop or basically forming a 90-degree angle. More applications will take advantage of this orientation which Samsung calls Flex Mode. And out of the box, the Z Flip 4 will be running Android 12 with Samsung's One UX over-top. This will give a Samsung look and feel to the device with support for edge and the ability to multitask, like the keen ability to split the screen in half with two applications.

The Z Flip 4 felt very fluid in my hands-on time, with it effortlessly firing up the camera and swapping between applications. That's all to be expected since it's one of the first devices from Samsung to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip at up to 3.2Ghz with 8GB of RAM. In fact, there is no 16GB of RAM option, which seemingly means that Samsung's been able to hit peak performance with just the processor and this amount of RAM.

Samsung's also bringing many camera improvements from the Galaxy S22 family and general software improvements with its interface to the Z Flip 4. These include an improved Portrait Mode, which better separates the foreground and background, and improved low light performance for better photos and video at night, to name a few.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 contains a 3,700mAh battery that's split between the top and bottom halves of the phone. Generation over a generation, the Z Flip 4 has 400mAh more, which should equal plenty for all-day use. You'll be able to charge this foldable via the USB-C port or a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad.

Let's Recap The Galaxy Z Flip 4

Year over year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't a complete redesign or introducing a crazy new feature set. It's all about refinements, and that's critically important for the folding phone space. After all, Samsung is pushing these as just as good as the Galaxy S series and a reason to switch from another Android phone or even an iPhone. I'm also relieved to see it staying at the $999 starting price, but it would have been great to see that go a bit lower.

A bigger battery, improved cameras, and the latest processing technology should deliver a terrific experience in use. Plus, it also has the uniqueness of being a compact folding phone that is easier to carry around, has a novel effect, and can deliver some nice use cases for creators. Remember, it can be its tripod in Flex Mode for capturing content, and you can record without opening the device up.

If you have Z Flip 3, you likely don't need to rush out for the Z Flip 4. But if you have an original Z Flip (or an aging one) or want to dive into foldable, the Z Flip 4 is an excellent starting point and doesn't require you to miss out on anything you'd expect from a traditional smartphone.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.