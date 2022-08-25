Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Review: Ticking Along

Samsung’s (SSNLF) latest wearables encompass a pair of truly wireless earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and not one but two distinct smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The latter two of which are new to Samsung's lineup, replacing the higher-end Watch4 Classic in the lineup.

Think of the $279 Galaxy Watch 5 as a slightly updated version of the Galaxy Watch4, meant for someone who wants a smartwatch for health and activity features, along with apps and notifications. Then think of the $449 Watch 5 Pros as being designed to take on the likes of Garmin with a more robust feature set and rugged build.

I spent the past two weeks using both the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, putting them through their paces. The result? You don’t think I’m going to spoil the review that easily, do you? There are a lot of similarities and a handful of differences between the two models, so let’s start by highlighting the main differences.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two different sizes and features a more subdued design than the Watch 5 Pro. The $279 40mm has a slight discount over the $309 44mm model, but not by much. Color options for the smaller model include silver, gray and gold, while the larger Watch 5 comes in blue, silver or gray.

The aluminum housing of the Watch 5 is broken up by two buttons on the right side, one of which has a red highlight around its perimeter. It’s the same design Samsung used on the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. The buttons are used for common tasks such as opening an app or going back to the watch’s home screen.

I tested the 40mm version, which I found to be too small for my liking. Both in how it looked on my wrist and also in the size of the display and its usability. However, for people with smaller hands and wrists, the 1.19-inch display is sure to be more than enough. The 44mm version has a 1.36-inch display -- the same size as the Watch 5 Pro’s screen -- which is more to my liking. Both displays are AMOLED, which is the same technology found in Samsung’s high-end smartphones. The tech translates to improved battery life, deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. An important aspect of any smartwach is being able to see the screen in direct sunlight, which I’m happy to report the Watch 5 has zero issues with. It’s bright enough that you can read a message or glance at the time in direct sunlight.

Battery life on the 40mm model wasn’t quite enough for me to use it for two full days, but it was more than enough for a single day of use with sleep tracking included. In other words, you’ll want to charge the watch each morning after you wake up while you get ready.

The Watch 5 comes with a sports band, but when purchasing through Samsung.com you can pick from several different bands to fit your style and mood. And for those who want an always-connected experience, you can pay a $50 premium to get a version of the Watch 5 that comes with LTE connectivity in addition to the standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi experience. Keep in mind you’ll pay a cost to add this to your plan from a wireless carrier.

The overall design of the Watch 5 is very similar to that of the standard Watch 4 that was released in August of 2021. It’s a basic design, but one that I’ve grown fond of over the last few years. And even though neither the Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro have a rotating bezel -- a feature popular on previous Galaxy Watch models --, it’s still easy to navigate and get around using the buttons and touch and tap gestures.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Just how does the Watch 5 Pro earn its “Pro” name? Well there are three main hardware features Samsung is touting that differentiate it from the standard Watch 5. For starters, the display is covered in an enhanced sapphire crystal that’s more durable than what’s used on the standard Watch 5, and the body of the Pro is made of titanium. The premium materials make it more rugged and likely to withstand more abuse than the Galaxy Watch 5.

Additionally, inside the Watch 5 Pro is a 590 mAh battery that dwarfs the 284 mAh battery in the 40mm Watch 5, and even the 410 mAh battery in the 44mm Watch 5. In my testing, the Watch 5 Pro’s battery without any stand-alone GPS use powered through roughly 2.5 days of constant use, including sleep tracking, before needing to be recharged.

Let’s stick with the hardware and design for a minute before I tackle the software features that are only available on the Watch 5 Pro. You can only get the Watch 5 Pro in one size: 45mm. The 1.36-inch AMOLED display has deep blacks which help extend the battery life, as well as bright and vivid colors we’ve come to expect from Samsung devices. It’s the same exact display that’s used in the 44mm Watch 5 as well.

The titanium casing on my gray review model (you can also get it in black titanium) is polished silver with a matte finish. On the right side of the housing are two buttons that are used for navigating the interface and launching apps. The top button has a red highlight around the edges, while the bottom button is all silver.

The $449 model nets you a watch that only connects to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. For $50 more, you can get a model that adds LTE connectivity to constantly stay connected on the go, when paired with a cellular plan.

While the overall design is similar, the watchband on the Pro is different from the Watch 5, as well. The D-Buckle Sport band has a magnetic clasp on the bottom that’s surprisingly strong and has yet to come undone during my testing.

As for software, the Watch 5 Pro runs the same version of Wear OS 3.5 as the standard Watch 5, but has features that focus on leveraging GPS and the battery life of the watch. There’s a new Route feature for workouts that allows you to load a GPX file on the watch for cycling or hiking trails. The GPX file includes all of the information about a route, including waypoints, that work together with the GPS functionality of the watch to keep you on course.

The watch then provides feedback and turn-by-turn directions, which is the second feature that’s specific to the Watch 5 Pro. During a cycling or hiking workout with a preloaded GPX file, your watch will guide you through each waypoint and turn.

Finally, when you’ve reached the end of the trail, the Watch 5 Pro’s last exclusive Track Back feature will guide you backward on the route you just finished to ensure you get back to the starting point. For anyone who’s done a lot of hiking, you can relate to how important a feature like Track Back can be.

The entire Watch 5 Pro package is reminiscent of a Garmin (GRMN) smartwatch that has long offered long battery life and deep integration with GPS features like routes and track back. The biggest differentiator between Garmin’s offering and Samsung’s new entry is the design. Garmin’s look as if they’re designed for outdoor use and rugged environments while the Watch 5 Pro looks like it’s better suited for date night. Neither approach is wrong, but there’s a strong contrast between the two. And, depending on the Garmin model, the Watch 5 Pro is either a good deal, or very expensive. Garmin’s smartwatches range in price from $199 to $1,099. No, that last price isn’t a typo.

Let’s Talk Software and Overall Experience

The Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro each run the same exact software, Wear OS 3.5, or as Samsung likes to refer to it, Wear OS powered by Samsung. The operating system is the result of a partnership between Google and Samsung, and even though the platform is nearly a year old now, Samsung’s still the only affordable Wear OS partner that’s shipped a watch that actually uses it.

It’s beneficial to Samsung, of course, to be the only viable option for Android users who want the latest, and truthfully, greatest version of Wear OS. To be clear, the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup (and Watch 4 line, for that matter) won’t work with an iPhone.

Setup of the Watch 5 is easy, but the process varies depending on which type of Android phone you own. If it’s a Samsung Galaxy device, you can open the Galaxy Wearable app that guides you through the setup process. If you have an Android phone made by any other company — say a Pixel 6a —, you’ll first need to download the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store before you can begin the setup process.

The Watch 5 line features both Samsung’s own apps such as Samsung Health, Samsung Pay or the Gallery app. Of course, Google’s fair share of apps are also present. Apps such as Google Wallet, Messages and my personal favorite, Google Assistant. Google’s Play Store is used to find, install and keep apps updated.

Getting around either way is done via a series of taps, swipes and button presses. The watches are equipped with the same processor, memory and storage as last year’s Watch 4. More specifically, that’s an Exynos W920, 1.5GB of memory, and 16GB of storage for apps and music. All that to say, that the experience on either Watch 5 is fluid and smooth, with apps opening swiftly, or the Google Assistant responding to every tap or beckoning call.

As for health features, there’s only one difference between the Watch 5 duo and last year’s Watch 4 lineup: The Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have a skin temperature sensor, in addition to Samsung’s BioActive Sensor that measures heart rate, heart signal and impedance analysis for body composition and ECG measurements. You can also track your blood oxygen level, on-demand or automatically, including while you’re sleeping.

All of that works as you’d expect. The body composition measurement is close to what my smart scale gives me each morning, and the heart rate and ECG features are in line with readings I get from my Apple Watch Series 7.

But, here’s the kicker: The skin temperature sensor isn’t active in either Watch 5 model yet. Samsung doesn’t have a timeline for when it’ll be enabled, but did provide me with the following statement:

The addition of a skin temperature sensor will now allow users to monitor their health in even greater detail for more insights each night. The skin temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5 allows for more accurate readings by using infrared technology, even if the temperature of your surroundings changes. Additionally, under our open collaboration philosophy, we’re always looking for ways to partner with third parties so users can get a better look at their wellness. The new sensor will open a whole world of new possibilities for Galaxy Watch users in the future.

Bummer.

If you want a watch that measures your skin temperature right now, Fitbit's Sense smartwatch and the Charge 5 have had this feature for years. Or, if you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to have a skin temperature sensor -- a first for Apple's (AAPL) wearable.

Bottom Line: Who The Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are for

The Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro are two very good smartwatch options for Android users. The problem is, I’m not sure the Watch 5 moves the needle forward enough in comparison to the Watch 4 in its current form.

Don’t get me wrong, the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are both subjectively and objectively better than the Watch 4, but the differences are minor.

If you find an amazing deal on the Watch 4, I’d recommend not passing it up … in fact, it’s starting at $199 right now. However, Samsung already heavily discounted both Watch 5 models during the preorder period leading up to full launch and it’s hard to imagine there won’t be more discounts in the near future. If that is indeed the case, the Watch 5 is a solid pick.

As for whether you should get a Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, well, that depends on a couple of things. You can base it completely on the design, or if you’re someone who wants a longer battery and the GPS-specific features for long hikes and cycling, then the Watch 5 Pro is for you. Everyone else, the Watch 5 offers enough of the same features in a similar package for less money. Hard to be mad at that.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.