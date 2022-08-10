Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Double Down on Durability

We can’t forget about smartwatches and Samsung has two new ones — the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both are Wear OS smartwatches and the sequel to the Galaxy Watch 4 family. In our testing, those have performed quite well and really stand as the best smartwatches for Android phones.

So to improve on that Samsung is making upgrades to durability, battery life and health features. If you’re already sold they’re up for preorder now as well. And Samsung is sweeting the deal by giving you up to $125 for any smartwatch you might have around, regardless of the condition.

Read on as we unpack the latest in the world of Samsung’s Galaxy Watches.

How to Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

All three of the Galaxy Watches — Watch5 40mm or 44mm and Watch 5 Pro — are up for pre-order right now. They’ll begin shipping and arriving to those who order on August 26th. The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99 for Bluetooth and $329.99 for cellular, while the Watch5 Pro starts at $449.99 for Bluetooth and $499.99 for cellular.

And here is what makes this deal exceptionally good. If you have an older smartwatch laying around, Samsung will give you up to $125 for it regardless of the condition. It's up to $75 for the Watch5 and up to $125 for the Watch5 Pro. Plus you'll get a $30 credit for future purchases and a free wireless charger with your purchase. And since you're reading TheStreet, this deal runs through Aug. 26.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (starting at $279.99; samsung.com)

(starting at $279.99; samsung.com) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (starting at $449.99; samsung.com)

What you Need to Know About the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 5

There are a lot of similarities between the two new watches, and we’ll start with the entry-level Galaxy Watch 5. The Watch 5 will be available in either a 40mm or 44mm size, and with either Bluetooth or full cellular connectivity. Both of these sport a tougher Sapphire Crystal Glass outer coating above the watch face which is 1.6 times stronger than the Watch 4. So if you’re prone to hitting your watch up against surfaces or scratching it, this could be a worthy update. Additionally it carries the expected water and dust resistance ratings: 5ATM and IP68.

On the rear, Samsung redesigned back so that it makes better contact with your wrist. Meaning that data like heart rate and blood oxygen levels can prove to be more accurate. The Galaxy Watch 5 can track sleep with coaching, Body Composition, Heart Rate as well as performing an ECG, Skin Temperature, and Blood Oxygen levels. These are all run through the redesigned BioActive Sensor which is built into the back of the watch.

And the Galaxy Watch 5 is still a Wear OS watch, meaning that if Google makes an app for your phone there is likely a counterpart on your wrist. New with this generation is a more complete navigation experience within Google Maps with audible directions. You’ll also find that Google Services are more integrated throughout. And on the setup side, Samsung is making it easier to transfer your data and ensure that if there is a watch applicable app for one on your phone, to have it copied over. Samsung is also rolling our eight entirely new watches and upgrading 10 of them with new features.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

So what does the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro change then? Well, it wraps all this in a stronger titanium casing, features a larger 590mAh battery (VS 397mAh in the 44mm and 276mAh in the 40mm Watch 5), opts for a more durable sapphire crystal and features GPS for route specific workouts. It’s ideally meant and designed for someone who’s on the go and wants the routing for hikes or cycling trips.It also only comes in a singular larger size at 45mm with a 1.36-inch display.

