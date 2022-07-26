The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Trying to achieve your fitness goals without the proper feedback is like trying to hit a target in the dark. So instead of guessing your heart rate or not knowing how many steps you’ve taken in a day, why not equip yourself with a device that gives you that data?

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 has advanced sensors to monitor your heart rate in real-time and provide comprehensive body composition readouts to make the best of your routine. The best part? It’s currently $100 off in the 40mm size and is a fully functional wearOS smartwatch.

You can customize your workouts and fitness goals with the comprehensive data provided here and it features sensors to read skeletal muscle, body fat, body mass index and body water among others. You can also take an ECG, see your heart rate in real time and manage your daily activity levels. Better yet, the watch recognizes six popular activities, from running to swimming, and automatically starts recording your progress within three minutes.

Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 can also track your cardio endurance with the VO2 Max technology that assesses your oxygen levels to manage and track your heart and lung stamina.Of course, though with any connected health device, these are not replacements for seeing a doctor or providing medical grade results.

You can connect your Samsung Galaxy or Android smartphone to the Galaxy Watch to get quick access to all your phone features directly on your wrist. Your calls, texts, notifications and music streaming are all accessible with a touch of the screen. The Google Assistant is integrated on the Watch 4 as well and you can pay with your watch with Google Wallet.

Monitor your health and reach your fitness goals with the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch.

