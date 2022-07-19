What You Need to Know About Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked: Deals and What's Coming

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is officially set for 9 a.m. Eastern Aug. 10. So yes, early in the morning, but Samsung is clearly eager to unveil its next set of mobile devices.

And historically the August event is typically used to unveil foldables, earbuds, smartwatches, and even tablets. The invite for the Aug. 10 event appears to have a forthcoming model of the Galaxy Z Flip with a more squared-off design and which is thinner.

Our bet would be placed on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung's next-generation of folding smartphones being unveiled. You can also expect a fresh set of Galaxy Buds, maybe successors to the Live or Pro models, alongside a more advanced Galaxy Watch.

But if you're eager to get the next big thing — whatever it may be — Samsung will let you pre-reserve the unannounced devices for free. That's right, for free. Simply enter your name and email to get on the list.

It also comes paired with a set of offers this year, if you reserve by Aug. 10. Leading the pack is a $100 credit when you reserve the Galaxy phone, a $50 credit for reserving the Galaxy Watch, and a $30 credit when reserving the Galaxy Buds.

And yes, Samsung is basically confirming that we're getting a phone, a smartwatch, and a fresh set of buds with these reserve offers. You can also bundle these together to save more if you eventually decide to bundle devices together.

$200 credit toward a Galaxy phone, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds.

$150 credit toward a Galaxy phone and Galaxy Watch.

$130 credit toward a Galaxy Phone and Galaxy Buds.

$80 credit toward a pair of Galaxy Buds and a Galaxy Watch.

Like, Samsung's reserve offers in the past these are all commitment-free and give you pretty much first access to the new devices. You'll also be able to stack these with other discounts.

So even if you're only slightly interested in Samsung's next devices — like a new Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds — we'd recommend singing up for the reserve deal.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.