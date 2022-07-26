Say Hello to the Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is already available in several colors, but the tech giant is now dropping a new shade of the S22.

Yep, the Galaxy S22 is landing in purple. Specifically, it’s a shade of “Bora Purple” and looks downright lovely. And making it even better is that “Bora” in Korean means purple, so this is the Galaxy S22 in purple, purple.

As for the shade itself, it’s a light and airy purple that will cover the rear of the S22. It’s still matte glass back as well, while the camera bump is a lighter shade of purple in a glossy finish. Like any other color of the Galaxy S22, the sides here are shiny aluminum. In this case, they’re in a purple finish.

It’s an excellent color and only coming to the more compact Galaxy S22. It will be officially available on Aug. 10 for $799.99 in the 128GB size. And yes, that’s the same day as Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked, and while we’re sure this will get some attention during the event, the focus will likely be elsewhere.

The Bora Purple Galaxy S22 will join several other colors, including Violet, Sky Blue, Cream, Graphite, Green, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Pink Gold. The Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple still features a vibrant and crisp 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a versatile three-lens camera setup, and all-day battery life.

Additionally, Samsung’s teasing quite a bit of news for August 10. At its summer Galaxy Unpacked, we’re expecting to see a new Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold, a new entry in the Galaxy Buds line, and a new smartwatch.

With our link, you can pre-reserve for free — with your name and email — to score up to $200 off the new devices. It’s free of charge with no commitment, and if you decide to get the latest, you’ll be first in line to purchase.

