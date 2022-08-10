Samsung already makes a slew of earbuds, including the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds Pro, but the tech giant just dropped a new pair during its August 10 Unpacked.

The $229.99 Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are up for preorder now and will begin arriving to customers on August 26. This is the same day the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro land. So if you're looking to score a new phone and earbuds combo, it's never been a better time.

With a packed lineup of Samsung buds and dozens of others to pick from, let’s talk about the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

How to Preorder Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Samsung is opening up preorders today, August 10, 2022, for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’ll cost $229.99 and are available in three colors: Bora Purple, black or white. If you preorder before the expected launch on August 26, you’ll score a free wireless charging pad and a $30 Samsung credit. You can also take up to $75 off the price with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Bora Purple, Black, or White ($229; samsung.com)

What’s New With Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?

Design Features

Samsung's latest pro buds replace and succeed the original Galaxy Buds Pro and are designed to be 15% smaller. They also aim to be super ergonomic, with reduced rotation during everyday wear for a design that can last all day. Samsung specifically called out just how cozy these are, something we're eager to test and see how they stack up to the likes of Sony's LinkBuds S and Beats Studio Buds.

Larger windshields are visible when you take Galaxy Buds 2 Pro out, which also aims to reduce pressure in the ear. You'll be able to complete an ear tip fit test within the Galaxy Wearable app to make sure these earbuds have the proper seal within your ear.

Samsung is bringing the color with a fancy Bora Purple option alongside black and white. Both the buds — left and right with ear tips — and the carrying case are all color matched. You'll also be able to charge the case via a USB-C port or by placing it on a Qi-enabled wireless charger. And in some cases, that means your Samsung Galaxy phone has wireless power share.

Noise Cancelation, Transparency, a Quality

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro still features Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), passive noise cancelation thanks to the seal in your ear, and Transparency modes to let environmental sounds or other folks speaking into your listening experience. Like Sony LinkBuds S, the Buds 2 Pro will be able to engage transparency when they hear your voice automatically. Samsung also says they've improved cancelation for higher frequencies.

In terms of audio playback, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will support hi-fidelity listening with support for up to 24Bit Audio and support for 360-audio to properly elements of the mix around your head. This all seems excellent on paper, and while I did get to see the buds in person, I'll be waiting to give them a listen and go ears-on. Powering the audio is a two-way woofer and tweeter along with a processor.

Pairing and Quick Syncing

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be able to quickly switch between eligible Samsung devices — like a Galaxy phone or tablet, a QLED TV, and even a Galaxy Book PC — and will support hands-free Bixby. Like on other Galaxy Buds, much of the experience will be controlled via the app and work best with Android phones. If you're on iOS and want these over, say AirPods or Beats Fit Pro, you'll have a more limited experience.

Battery Life

Each Buds 2 Pro features a 61mAh cell which should deliver about eight hours with a listening mode off, or five hours with them on. The case has a 500mAh battery cell for recharging while on the go. These earbuds also feature three microphones tuned for voice pickup, which should translate to excellent performance for phone or VoIP calls. The original Galaxy Buds Pro excelled in this area, so I'm excited to put these to the test.

Let’s Recap Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro seem quite good on paper and live at the higher end of Samsung’s lineup. For folks who want a seamless experience with other Galaxy devices and all the possible listening modes with long battery life and high-fidelity support, the Buds 2 Pro are worth a look.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are up for preorder at $229.99 and will begin shipping on August 26th.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.