The Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving in

As 50 million Americans travel for Thanksgiving, and millions more plan some sort of gathering at home, how safe is the state where you'll spend the holiday?
With well over a quarter of a million deaths from Covid-19 in the U.S, and a cumulative total of more than 12.2 million cases, it's not surprising that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended not traveling this Thanksgiving. But Americans are largely ignoring the warnings, even as states across the nation impose new restrictions in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. 

According to Reuters, the pace of new U.S. infections has accelerated to nearly one million more cases recorded in just one six-day period. The daily average of cases is high and getting higher in states like North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, according to New York Times data, and the virus is pushing hospitals to the brink in several states.

So as 50 million Americans embark on a trip for Thanksgiving, and millions more prepare some sort of gathering closer to home, how safe is the state where you'll spend the holiday?

In order to identify the safest states to spend Thanksgiving, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 relevant metrics, each graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions for Thanksgiving celebrations. Some of the criteria include:

• Covid-19 death rate per capita during the week before Nov. 18

• Covid-19 positive tests per capita during the same week

• Covid-19 hospitalization rate during the week of Nov. 18

• Requirement to wear a face mask in public

They also included the share of multigenerational households, crime rate, pedestrian and DUI fatalities, and the number of multigenerational households and households online.

Based on WalletHub's study, these are the safest states to spend Thanksgiving.

Score: 89.76 / 100Vermont is one of the five states with the fewest positive Covid tests.

1. Vermont

Score: 89.76 / 100

Vermont is one of the five states with the fewest positive Covid tests.

