Save Over 30% on this Reusable, Smart Rocketbook Notebook

This reusable notebook can be used over and over again by simply wiping the pages clean with a damp cloth.
rocketbook reusable notebook lifestyle

Are you someone who prefers writing things down the old-fashioned way, as opposed to keeping everything digital? We don’t blame you -- there’s something so soothing and natural about writing by hand. But we’ve all been there when we have a favorite notebook run out of pages.

Here’s some good news though: If you love writing by hand but hate switching to a new notebook or  having to stock up on them, this reusable notebook is perfect for you.

This Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is down to just $22.97, from $34. And it can be used over and over again by simply wiping the pages clean with a damp cloth. Whether you’re using a marker, a pen, or a highlighter, it can all be wiped away so you can start anew.

And on top of this landmark feature, the Rocketbook notebook is also smart. All of the notes you take can easily be uploaded to cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, and iCloud among others. The Rocketbook app for Android or iOS makes setting up this feature a cinch.

Don’t just take our word for it, check out why this shopper thinks this notebook is “life-changing” and “phenomenal” in their 5-star review:

“[...] These are phenomenal products. [...] I highly recommend this product for anyone who needs to take extensive notes and prefers pen and paper to typing.”

Usually, these reusable notebooks are priced at $34, but they’re currently on sale for over 30% off, bringing the price down to $22.97. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

rocketbook reusable notebook
microsoft surface laptop go 2
