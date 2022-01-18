Best Smart Doorbell: Ring Video Doorbell 3

Video doorbells provide the security of knowing what’s going on at your front door even when you aren’t home. With a small upfront investment and small, optional monthly fee, you can find out who’s at your door without answering it – whether you’re working from home and don’t want to be disturbed or you’re away on vacation.

If you’d like to improve your home’s security without a big investment, a video doorbell is often the first step. Ring has been a trusted name and a pioneer in the field of video doorbells since 2012, making it a safe choice for most people.

With a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is one of the best video doorbells money can buy. Its successor, the Ring Video Doorbell 4, adds a few features, including an expanded vertical field of vision. But with a $70 price jump from the Ring 3, it makes sense to go with the tried-and-true Ring Video Doorbell 3, available for $179.99.

Battery Life

Unlike the Ring Video Doorbell 4, the Ring 3 version comes with a rechargeable battery and USB for charging. Reports say the battery lasts for six months to a year, so it’s not something you’ll have to worry about every night or even every few days like a smartphone or wearable.

Installation Tips

The Ring 3 also offers the option to wire into an existing doorbell for continuous power. The Ring 4 can only be hardwired into an existing doorbell. If you already have a doorbell hardwired that’s not an issue, but it could turn into a big project requiring an electrician if you don’t currently have a functioning doorbell.

Design

From an aesthetic standpoint, the Ring 3 comes in a choice of black finish or stylish satin nickel, while the Ring 4 only comes in black.

Add-Ons

It’s worth noting that the Ring 3 – just like the Ring 4 and other models – requires the addition of the Ring Chime ($199.99 for the bundle) if you want to hear the doorbell ring. Otherwise, notifications are delivered exclusively through the app on your smartphone. For those who want to hear the doorbell in their home, you’ll need the affordable Ring Chime, which plugs into any standard outlet and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi. You can change the Ring Chime sounds easily through the Ring Doorbell app, although the standard chime is loud, clear, and discernable.

The Ring integrates with Amazon Alexa, which means you can get ring chimes through your Alexa device, and you can request Alexa to show the live feed from your Ring on your smartphone.

Motion Detection

The Ring 3 provides a 155-degree horizontal field of view and motion detection for 180 degrees. Just like the Ring 4, the Ring 3 delivers 1080p resolution video.

The Plus Subscription for $10/month or $100/year. Amazon

You don’t have to invest in a cloud-based service to use Ring for two-way communication through your smartphone or to view Ring videos on your phone. Investing in the Ring Protect Plan allows you to access archived footage from your video doorbell.

The basic plan is just $3 a month or $30 per year and enables you to record footage from one doorbell or Ring camera.

The Plus subscription allows recording from all Ring devices for $10 per month or $100 for the year. The Pro plan is designed for users with more than one device, who are using Ring as their home security system. It provides video recording plus 24/7 professional monitoring for the Ring Alarm system, and other features you won’t get with the other two plans.

All plans store footage from your Ring for up to 60 days.

Should I Buy a Ring Doorbell?

For those looking for a video doorbell, the Ring has several selling points. First, it’s easy to install, especially if you opt for battery power or have an existing hardwired doorbell. You can also upgrade to a solar panel to power your Ring Video Doorbell.

The subscription services are reasonably priced; the average cost of a robust security system could cost you up to $400 for the equipment, $199 for installation and upwards of $50 a month for monthly monitoring. You may even be able to save on some home insurance plans with security system discounts.

So if you’re looking for a DIY video doorbell and simple security service, you can’t beat the Ring Video Doorbell 3 when it comes to price, quality, and easy installation.

