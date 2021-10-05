October 5, 2021
Building a Retirement Plan: Here Are the First 3 Steps
If you're basing your future on a viral Tiktok, Edward Jones CEO Penny Pennington suggested zooming out and taking more of a long-term perspective.

So what's the first step?

Pennington said start by thinking about what your goals are and what matters most to you and then seek the help of a financial advisor, no matter how much money you have or don't have.

But first of all? "Take a deep breathe," Pennington said. 

Watch the full interview with Pennington: 

