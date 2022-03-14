Would You Pay $26M For This 15th Century Japanese Farmhouse in L.A.?

If you're in the market for a home inspired by the creative aesthetic sparked in Japan following the Ōnin War during the mid-1400s — or you just love a huge master suite — then you're in luck with this $26 million home hitting the market in Los Angeles.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

The designer, Jae Omar, has created homes for celebrities like "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, and is now trying his hand at ultra-luxe developments in Los Angeles

The listing is held by Sally Forster Jones of Compass & Adi Livyatan of Rodeo Realty.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

The home has a massive 12-foot high front door that leads into the "Sugi-ban" heated home, a type of traditional wood- burning technique.



Visitors pass through the “Butterfly Pavilion,” thus named for the butterflied marble slabs on either side of the enormous doors, and throughout the 19,500 square foot home will find leathered stone, smoked elm custom cabinets, oak floors and a glass bridge.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

There are also two kitchens, a controlled wine climate, a six-car garage and attached motor court for car enthusiasts.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass





The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom main house features a 3,500 square foot primary suite with its own courtyard, while the backyard has a fireplace, sports area, multiple areas to relax and a one-bedroom, one-bath guest house.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

Other high-end touches include a cold plunge, sauna, steam room, shower, jacuzzi and a 65-foot long raised wet-edge pool with a black marble waterfall.



The estate itself sits on 1.3 acres in Encino.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

The theme throughout is designed to emulate the original time period and its values, he said.

"We’ve taken the popular yet timeless concept of a farmhouse and introduced an entirely new spin with ŌNIN. Farmhouses at their roots are accessible, simple and uncluttered," Omar said in a statement.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass





"More than just deconstruction we’ve stripped away the barriers and embraced an openness and tactility that feel both expansive and intimate at the same time. I’m torn for my favorite space between the principal suite and powder room number one. There’s two," Omar said. "The 65’ book-matched marble water feature isn’t bad either."

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

"It would be easier to list the features of the house that aren’t bespoke. All my houses have an element of mystery to them and ŌNIN is no exception. We have flush doors that are barely differentiated from the walls, secret cabinet passageways that lead to other rooms," Omar said.

Image courtesy of photographer Tyler Hogan. Compass

Omar said his favorite places in the home are the seamless, pivoting bookshelves, one of which leads to a hidden space.



"My favorite powder room features a passage from Hagakure (the book of the samurai) etched into the mirror and a 4,500 pound boulder for a sink. Bespoke, absolutely," Omar said.