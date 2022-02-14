This $19.5M Idaho Ranch is Catnip For 'Yellowstone' Fans

Looking for a legacy property that can rival Kevin Costner's hit show? Then this mega-ranch near Sun Valley might fit the bill.

With seven bathrooms and four bedrooms, a theater, chef's kitchen, multi-car garage and a dozen acres, the property is located right in the middle of Blaine County — home to some of the best skiing in the world at the Sun Valley resort.

It also has a gym, wine storage, wet bar, steam showers and, of course, a valley-overlooking massive front entryway.

Engel & Volkers Sun Valley

Why Idaho and Why Now?

Idaho has long attracted the ultra-wealthy but the pandemic put that attraction into hyperdrive, as buyers began looking for properties that could become dynastic refuges in one of America's last pristine (and tax friendliest) states.

Idaho had the highest inbound percentage of new movers for 2019 and 2020, and agents saw a 70% increase in sales between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. The median sales price shot up 53% from a year prior to $751,000, a good sign for out of state investors looking to add value as a property ages.

“Our homes are demand-driven right now, and we’re seeing positive buyer activity,” said Jed Gray, president of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, told the Idaho Mountain Express.

“A combination of historically low mortgage rates and low inventory has caused buyers to continue to bring their highest and best offers in the first half of this year.”

So What Could You Imagine There?

The ranch at 126 Old Mill Road is currently a blank canvas for equestriennes, golfers and sportsmen.

It is just north of Ketchum and its excellent dining and cultural scene, but far enough removed into nature to boast acres of untouched forest, ponds and streams that are a fly fisherman's dream.

Engel & Volkers Sun Valley

The house itself was built in 1997 in a classic lodge aesthetic — one well familiar to "Yellowstone" fans who can't get enough of the Dutton ranch and its continuing travails. The inside has classic European furnishings and details, with high-end touches throughout.

The listing is held by Darlene Young with Engel & Völkers Sun Valley.