Skip to main content
Taxes & Remote Working: Deductions for Employees Working From Home
Taxes & Remote Working: Deductions for Employees Working From Home

Rates at 5% Send Mortgage Applications Reeling

Mortgage applications fell 5% seasonally-adjusted in the week ended April 15 from a week earlier.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The bad news continues to mount for the housing market.

In the latest development, mortgage applications fell 5% seasonally-adjusted in the week ended April 15 from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Refinancing applications dropped 8% from the previous week and were 68% percent lower than a year ago. Seasonally-adjusted purchase applications slid 3% from a week earlier, and unadjusted purchases were 14% lower than a year ago.

“Ongoing concerns about rapid inflation and tighter U.S. monetary policy continued to push Treasury yields higher, driving mortgage rates to their highest level in over a decade,” said MBA economist Joel Kan.

“Rates increased across the board for all loan types, with the 30-year fixed rate hitting 5.2%, the highest level since 2010.”

Impact on Mortgage Applications

Those higher rates put a damper on mortgage applications. Rising rates have “shut most borrowers out of rate/term refinances,” Kan said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“In a housing market facing affordability challenges and low inventory, higher rates are causing a pullback or delay in home purchase demand as well. Home purchase activity has been volatile in recent weeks and has yet to see the typical pick up for this time of the year.”

Interestingly enough, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) accounted for 8.5% of mortgage applications in the latest week, the highest level since 2019. You might think that home buyers would shy away from ARMs as rates rise.

“ARM loans typically have lower [starting] rates than fixed rate mortgages, and as this spread has widened, ARM loans have become more attractive to borrowers already facing home purchase loan amounts close to record highs,” Kan said.

Unaffordable Homes

Meanwhile, with U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home.

In the U.S., 27 housing markets ranked as severely unaffordable in 2021, nearly double the 14 of 2019, according to a study by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

It defines severely unaffordable as markets where the median home price is at least 5.1 times the median income. That multiple is called the affordability rating.

California has the largest concentration of severely unaffordable markets, with four of the nation’s five highest-cost markets relative to incomes. Those cities are San Jose (with an affordability rating of 12.6), San Francisco (11.8), Los Angeles (10.7) and San Diego (10.1). Honolulu came in at 12.

Coinbase Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COINHOOD

Coinbase Tries Something New (But Isn't It a Bit Too Late?)

By Luc Olinga
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
RBITGT

Burger King Menu Takes a Healthy(ish) Turn for Spring

By Colette Bennett
Pedestrians walk past a KFC restaurant operated by Yum China Holdings in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING
YUMBYND

Is KFC Expanding Into The World Of Pork With A Ham Sandwich?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Video: Jim Cramer Reveals What to Watch in Alphabet's Earnings
INVESTING
GOOGLHDPEP

Alphabet Makes Goldman's Stable Growth Stock List

By Dan Weil
Juva Cannabis Lead
INVESTING
CNBXTHCXCBGL

Cannabis News Week: The 4/20 Edition

By Tony Owusu
Nelson Peltz Should Be Added to Procter & Gamble's Board, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING
PGPEPMCD

P&G, Safe-Haven Stock, Flirts With Earnings Breakout. Here's the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
5. Warren Buffett
INVESTING
BRK.BYOXY

Should Buffett Chair Berkshire Hathaway? Calpers Says No.

By Dan Weil
Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING
CURLFAAWHTRSSF

New Jersey Cannabis Market Set to Open but Has a Long Row to Hoe

By Tony Owusu