Would You Pay $27M for This Beverly Hills Mansion With Muhammad Ali Quotes?

Buyers of ultra-luxe real estate are known for being picky.

After all, if you are going to spend tens of millions of dollars on your next home or investment, you want it to be absolutely perfect.

Well, now there's a new property on the market in one of the world's most coveted zip codes -- and it has the design pedigree to go with both a $26.95 million price tag and the neighborhood's posh environs.

Dubbed The Channel House, the massive five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home was designed by Jae Omar, a favorite of celebrities across the board.

Past clients include Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, and Sophie Turner, who played Sansa in "Game of Thrones" and is now married to Joe Jonas.

Omar's properties are usually pitched to the real estate elite but his inclusion in the Los Angeles Times' Top 25 Designers has raised his profile -- and that shows in his latest property to hit the market.

Perched on a hillside with sweeping views of much of L.A., Channel House also includes a chef’s kitchen with Miele appliances, custom cabinetry by Doca of Spain, and an adjacent temperature-controlled wine room and bar.

Visitors arriving at the compound enter through a 14-foot screened privacy walkway that passes over a water feature and marble pads, which lead into a massive living room.

The house itself has materials including sandblast white onyx, fumed eucalyptus, and ebonized white rift oak, which flow throughout the house and showcase floor-to-ceiling views on both levels.

If those aren't quite up to par for you, there's also a leather Pietra Grigio fireplace on the second level, along with three bedrooms, and the requisite full gym and spa.

But the property's most distinctive feature -- aside from its 10-car personal automotive showroom -- are the laser cut quotes from legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Owners can see Ali's words greet them every morning in sandblasted marble, as well as take in the skyline of downtown L.A. from the outdoor pool and spa.

Next to the pool is an outdoor kitchen and bar, an elevated entertainment pavilion with dining table and lounge, a flat grass lawn, and a poolside fire pit lounge.



And if that's not enough to get you going, please consider that Channel House also has "designer plumbing" from Cocoon, Graff and MGS.

The listing for the property is held by Aaron Kirman of Compass (COMP) - Get Compass Inc Report.