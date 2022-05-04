Skip to main content
Taxes & Remote Working: Deductions for Employees Working From Home
Taxes & Remote Working: Deductions for Employees Working From Home

Buying a Home? It'll Cost You More. (When Will Prices Ease?)

The median price for single-family existing homes jumped 15.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier to $368,200.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A major element of the inflation gripping the economy is home prices, which just keep rising.

The median price for single-family existing homes soared 15.7% in the first quarter from a year ago to $368,200, according to the National Realtors Association. That topped the 14.3% gain for the fourth quarter.

Fully 70% of the 185 metropolitan markets tracked by NAR showed double-digit annual price gains in the first quarter.

"Prices throughout the country have surged for the better part of two years, including in the first quarter of 2022," Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.

"Given the extremely low inventory, we're unlikely to see price declines, but appreciation should slow in the coming months." And he does see home supply increasing.

Rising mortgage rates will make their presence felt, Yun said. "I expect more pullback in housing demand as mortgage rates take a heavier toll on affordability," he said. "There are no indications that rates will ease anytime soon."

Rates and Affordability

The fixed 30-year mortgage rate averaged 5.1% in the week ended April 28, down a tick from the prior week’s 12-year high of 5.11%, according to Freddie Mac. The rate was 2.98% a year ago.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The sustained price appreciation and higher mortgage rates dented housing affordability during the first quarter, according to NAR. The monthly mortgage payment on a typical existing single-family home with a 20% down payment rose 30%, or $319, to $1,383 from a year ago.

Families typically spent 18.7% of their income on mortgage payments, up from 14.2% a year earlier.

"Declining affordability is always the most problematic to first-time buyers, who have no home to leverage, and it remains challenging for moderate-income potential buyers, as well," Yun said.

Of course, for people who already own a home, the past two years have been generous. During that period, homeowners have seen their wealth rise $6 trillion excluding rental properties, according to The New York Times, citing a Federal Reserve study.

Meanwhile, the Fed is poised to raise interest rates Wednesday. And if home prices keep climbing and housing demand remains strong, the central bank may have to raise interest rates a whole lot further, according to Bloomberg.

“[Fed officials] are not going to get the decline in economic activity through housing that they typically get, at least not as quickly as they typically get it,” Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, told Bloomberg. 

“They may have to press on the brakes even harder.”

3 ev tesla model 3 tesla
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

By Luc Olinga
Graph with "Risk" as the Y-axis and "Return" as the X-axis showing that bonds and CDs have the lowest risk and return, mutual finds and ETFs have higher risk and return, and individual stocks have even higher risk and return
INVESTING
KOCVXCOST

Stocks and Bonds Rose Together. Now Both Are Faltering. What to Do?

By Dan Weil
Bobby Kotick Lead JS
INVESTING
ATVIMSFT

Activision CEO Can Pocket Over $500 Million After Microsoft Deal

By Colette Bennett
McCafe Lead JS
LIFESTYLE
MCD

McDonald's Brings Back a Customer Favorite For Breakfast

By Colette Bennett
Campari Lead JS
INVESTING
HKHHF

People Are Buying Up Campari, Aperol To Outpace Inflation

By Veronika Bondarenko
Amazon Google Facebook Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
AMZNGOOGLFB

Amazon Has a Surprise Edge Over Google, Facebook

By Vidhi Choudhary
Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Las Vegas Strip Girds for Proposed Major Change

By Daniel Kline
Stock Exchange Markets Stocks Trader Lead
MARKETS
AMDLYFTUBER

Stock Market Today - 5/4: Stocks Edge Lower With Fed In Focus; Oil Surges On EU Russia Sanctions

By Martin Baccardax