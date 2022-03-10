Skip to main content
Would You Buy a House You Can't Physically Live in?
Would You Buy a House You Can't Physically Live in?

Remember When Cities Were Dying? Manhattan Rents Suggest Otherwise

Inventory and vacancy rates have plunged in Manhattan. Rents are seen headed higher around the country.
If you’re a renter, you probably know first-hand what’s happening to rental rates.

They’ve been going up over the past year. That’s a big deal because as you also know, rent likely represents your biggest regular expense.

Rents for primary residences soared 0.6% in February over January, the biggest gain since 1987, the government reported on Thursday. Rental data are reported with a lag, so that number will almost certainly rise going forward.

No U.S. city is more famous for its high rents than New York (San Francisco might compete for that dubious distinction). Median Manhattan rent jumped by a record 28% in February from a year earlier, hitting an at least 10-year high of $3,630, according to the Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers & Consultants.

“This month, there was a noticeable uptick in all rental price trends as listing inventory and the vacancy rate continued to collapse,” the report said.

Listing inventory plunged 81.1% to 4,541, the biggest ever year-over-year fall. And the vacancy rate dropped to 1.32%, the lowest for a February since 2008.

“We’re seeing that rents have returned and basically surpassed where they were prepandemic,” Nancy Wu, an economist with StreetEasy, told The New York Times, referring to rents across New York.

Nationally, more rent increases loom, especially with inflation soaring across the economy.  Consumer prices surged 7.9% in the 12 months through February, a 40-year high. 

“There’s still further strength to be seen” in rents, Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, told Bloomberg. “We don’t expect that to peak until maybe the third quarter of this year.”

