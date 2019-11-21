The Average American Would Be Richer in These Places

Few nations are more expensive than the U.S. As the costs of housing, education, and healthcare continue to rise, your dream of being rich may seem to slip away into daily expenses.

But maybe, if you lived somewhere else, you would be rich. Or, you could be much worse off, depending on where you go.

To see how wealth and poverty are defined across the world, Bayut.com, a real estate website based in the United Arab Emirates, analyzed fiscal metrics from dozens of countries, and compared them to the U.S. The results show how your fortune can vary across the globe, and how you might fare if you moved abroad.

This ranking is based on the purchasing power of a selection of countries compared with the U.S. This metric, known as purchasing power parity, measures the cost of goods and services from country to country to compare standards of living. Currencies are considered equal when pricing this "basket of goods" in both countries.

We also included the cost of living and quality of life indexes, as reported by Bayut. Data on the quality of life were collected from WorldData.info, and data on the cost of living are from Numbeo. Data were not available for all countries.

See which countries you'd be wealthier, and which countries you'd be worse off.