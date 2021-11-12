The Rainiest Places in the World

In Mawsynram, India, no one leaves the house without an umbrella. The city is known as the wettest place in the world, with an average of 467 inches of rain a year. That’s almost 39 feet.

But anyone with a row of damp shoes next to the heater will tell you: How much it rains isn’t the same as how often it rains. In late October, drought-stricken California, after going more than 200 days without rain in many places, was drenched by an atmospheric river that dumped from 4 inches in San Francisco to as much as 11 inches of rain in nearby Marin in a single day.

In Buenaventura, Colombia, the wet season lasts 8.5 months, from late September to early June, with a 48% chance of a given day being a wet day. Even in July, the month with the fewest wet days, Buenaventura sees an average of 11.4 days with at least 0.04 inches of precipitation. The city gets around 258 days of rain a year, according to Australian insurance company Budget Direct, which is located in a part of Australia where it rains about 123 days a year.

Rain can cause floods, and floods (and other disasters) are of great interest to insurance companies. Budget Direct used Climate Data to collect the number of rainy days in more than 64,000 cities around the world. These are the places with the highest number of annual rain days in the world, according to their data.