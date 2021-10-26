If we can say anything about the weather so far this year, it’s been both deadly and expensive. This year up to early October, there have been 18 weather/climate disaster events killing 538 people with losses exceeding $1 billion—each—in the U.S., according to NOAA. One of these was a fire, and one a drought, but the rest primarily involved some form of rain.

When that precipitation is spread out over time, it’s often manageable, but when it comes all at once, such as in a hurricane, it can be a disaster.

Climate change presents significant risk for insurance companies, too. Number crunchers at Australian insurance company Budget Direct, which is based in a part of Queensland, Australia, where it rains about 123 days a year, used Climate Data to collect the number of rainy days in more than 64,000 cities around the world.

The wettest city in the U.S. is Hilo, Hawaii, where it rains 211 days a year. Interestingly, Hilo gets between 10 and 40 times as much rain as some other parts of the Big Island.

It also rains and snows a lot in Alaska. Sitka gets about 86 inches of precipitation a year over a whopping 173 days.

Here is Budget Direct's list of the rainiest cities in the U.S. (based on their list of the rainiest city in each state.) Note that "rainy days" consist of days with at least 1 mm of precipitation (rain or snow).