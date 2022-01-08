Skip to main content
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
The Race for Solar Energy: Which Countries Are Winning?

The Race for Solar Energy: Which Countries Are Winning?

Does the U.S. produce enough solar energy to power your coffee machine?

Does the U.S. produce enough solar energy to power your coffee machine?

One thing that has never shut down during the pandemic is the sun, and thanks to the sun, in 2020 the world added enough new solar energy generation to power more than 95 million homes.

That’s 127 gigawatts, or 127 billion watts, of solar power added, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization that supports countries in their transition to sustainable energy.

But are we moving fast enough? According to IRENA, we need to step it up if the world wants to align the energy production with the Paris Accord -- wherein it was agreed countries would work to keep the increase in global average temperature to less than 1.5°C. above pre-industrial levels.

Costs of solar and other renewables are falling, clean tech markets are growing and the benefits of the renewables become more clear. Even with the challenges of the pandemic, the numbers offer promise of a cleaner energy landscape.

TheStreet Recommends

According to IRENA’s 2021 renewable energy capacity statistics, the U.S. has an installed capacity of about 76,000 megawatts (or 76 billion watts—a megawatt is a million watts) of solar power, about 10.6% of the world’s total capacity. To put the numbers in perspective, by most rough estimates it’s enough to power 57 million homes. That amount translates to about 231 watts of solar electricity per person, according to IRENA. Recharging your smart phone uses 6 watts, a common lightbulb uses 60 watts, a coffee machine uses 1,000, a clothes dryer 3,000, and a tankless water heater uses 18,000.

As of 2020, the U.S. produced 3.27% of its primary electricity from solar, according to Our World in Data, and Italy produces 9.66% of its electricity from solar. That’s the most among the most populated countries in the world, (Italy is 23rd largest.)

The five countries that have the most installed capacity and the largest share of solar power in the world are China, the U.S., Japan, Germany, and India.

This list ranks the countries with the highest watts of solar per person. The data come from IRENA and Visual Capitalist.

1 australia sh

1. Australia

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 17,627
  • Watts per capita: 637
  • Share of world total: 2.5%
2 germany solar sh

2. Germany

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 53,783
  • Watts per capita: 593
  • Share of world total: 7.5% (No. 4 in the world)
3 Fujiyoshida, Japan sh

3. Japan

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 67,000
  • Watts per capita: 498
  • Share of world total: 9.4% (No. 3 in the world)
4 Almere, The Netherlands sh

4. Netherlands

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 10,213
  • Watts per capita: 396
  • Share of world total: 1.4%
5 bruges belgium sh

5. Belgium

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 5,646
  • Watts per capita: 394
  • Share of world total: 0.8%
6 italy pantheon rome sh

6. Italy

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 21,600
  • Watts per capita: 345
  • Share of world total: 3.0%
7 malta valetta sh

7. Malta

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 184
  • Watts per capita: 312
  • Share of world total: 0.03%
8 switzerland jungfrau sh

8. Switzerland

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 3,118
  • Watts per capita: 295
  • Share of world total: 0.4%
9 greece sh

9. Greece

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 3,247
  • Watts per capita: 258
  • Share of world total: 0.5%
10 luxembourgh sh

10. Luxembourg

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 195
  • Watts per capita: 244
  • Share of world total: 0.03%
10 us california solar nipton sh

11. U.S.

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 75,572
  • Watts per capita: 231
  • Share of world total: 10.6% (No. 2 in the world)

Pictured is a concentrated solar thermal plant in California's Mojave Desert.

12 busan skorea sh

12. South Korea

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 14,575
  • Watts per capita: 217
  • Share of world total: 2.0%
13 uk england stonehenge sh

13. United Kingdom

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 13,563
  • Watts per capita: 200
  • Share of world total: 1.9%
14 czech republic prague sh

14. Czech Republic

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 2,073
  • Watts per capita: 194
  • Share of world total: 0.3%
15 spain Barcelona sh

15. Spain

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 14,089
  • Watts per capita: 186
  • Share of world total: 2.0%
16 denmark copenhagen sh

16. Denmark

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 1,300
  • Watts per capita: 186
  • Share of world total: 0.2%
17 uea dubai solar sh

17. United Arab Emirates

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 2,539
  • Watts per capita: 185
  • Share of world total: 0.4%

Pictured are solar "trees" in the Sustainability Pavilion at the EXPO 2020 currently going on in Dubai.

18 vienna austria sh

18. Austria

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 2,220
  • Watts per capita: 178
  • Share of world total: 0.3%
19 taiwan sh

19. Taiwan

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 5,817
  • Watts per capita: 172
  • Share of world total: 0.8%
20 Bulgaria sh

20. Bulgaria

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 1,073
  • Watts per capita: 152
  • Share of world total: 0.2%
21 france paris sh

21. France

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 11,733
  • Watts per capita: 148
  • Share of world total: 1.6%
22 JIANGXI CHINA sh

22. China

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 254,355
  • Watts per capita: 147
  • Share of world total: 35.6% (No. 1 in the world)
23 cyprus sh

23. Cyprus

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 200
  • Watts per capita: 147
  • Share of world total: 0.03%
24 santiago chile sh

24. Chile

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 3,205
  • Watts per capita: 142
  • Share of world total: 0.4%
25 israel jerusalem sh

25. Israel

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 1,439
  • Watts per capita: 134
  • Share of world total: 0.2%
26 Holloko Hungary sh

26. Hungary

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 1,953
  • Watts per capita: 131
  • Share of world total: 0.3%
27 Maribor slovenia sh

27. Slovenia

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 267
  • Watts per capita: 128
  • Share of world total: 0.04%
28 Carpathian Mountains Ukraine sh

28. Ukraine

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 5,360
  • Watts per capita: 114
  • Share of world total: 0.8%
29 petra jordan solar sh

29. Jordan

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 1,359
  • Watts per capita: 100
  • Share of world total: 0.2%
30 estonia sh

30. Estonia

  • Installed capacity, megawatts: 130
  • Watts per capita: 98
  • Share of world total: 0.02%

Explore more of this data at Visual Capitalist.

Sleeping Beauty's Castle Disneyland Lead
INVESTING
DISAMZNMSFT

Here's Credit Suisse's Monthly Top Stock List

Tesco Weeds Out Gardening Stores in Bid to Focus on Grocery Business
INVESTING

Omicron Fallout Is Creating Food Shortages

The entryway to the main show floor at CES 2022.
TECHNOLOGY

You Can Fill Up A Bathtub With Just A Voice Command Now

LED Apple Factory Lead
INVESTING

Apple Has a $6 Billion Supply Chain Problem (That May Get Worse)

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
INVESTING
BRK.BARKK

It's a Big and Sloppy Market

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING
MRNA

Moderna Expects mRNA Will "Solve the World's Greatest Health Challenges" in 2022

Parler Raise Money Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRMVRS

Far-Right Platform Parler Nabs $20 Million In Funding

3. Bank of America's Chicago branches
INVESTING
BACPNC

Bank Stocks Fly on Anticipation of Fed Rate Hikes