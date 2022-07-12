We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals on home goods, including kitchen tools and bedding, to help you stock up and save.

Your home is your castle and your retreat from the world, except these days our homes are also our offices, playgrounds, and restaurants. That means we need more stuff to outfit our home office or turn our bedroom into a spa-like retreat.

All of those extras that make our lives easier can really add up, but luckily Amazon Prime Day is here. And we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on home goods, including everything from kitchen tools to bedding, to help you stock up and save.

Best Prime Day Whole Home Essentials

Luxury bedding doesn’t have to be expensive, and these well-reviewed microfiber sheets show it. Breathable and cool, they’re softer than most Egyptian cotton sheets. Each set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases.

Great for small spaces, this one-piece desk folds up for easy storage when not in use. Perfect as a desk or game table, and light enough to take on a picnic. And you can assemble it in as quick as 8 seconds.

The smartest Roomba available, the i7+ maps your house, knows where not to go, and can be called forth to clean using your voice assistant or the iRobot app (for Android or iOS). It’s like having a teeny tiny butler and now it’s 50% off, an unheard of price for this machine.

One drawback to having a lovely candlelight dinner is cleaning all of the dripping wax off of the table, the candleholders, etc. And what if you forget to blow them out? None of those things are a worry with these realistic looking flameless tapers with remote controls. They’re perfect for your holiday decorations, especially in windows, because there’s no risk from an open flame.

This sleek and sophisticated ottoman provides more than a place to sit. It has storage galore under the tufted top, with safety hinges so the top won’t close on its own. Made of birch wood and covered in a comfortable fabric.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Essentials

Known in some parts (read: my house) as the “good ice,” nugget ice cubes are normally only available from fast food establishments. Now you can make your own good ice at home, on your countertop. Produces up to 24 pounds of ice per day.

You shouldn’t take the name Ninja lightly because these products are quick, powerful, and efficient just like their namesake warrior. This set includes a base and attachments that let you blend, chop, and puree, and also includes a dough blade for your home baking.

We can attest to the quality of Cuisinart stainless steel cookware. The pieces are hardy, cleans easily, heats quickly, and weighted just right so they aren’t too heavy, plus they are compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

For those of you who got into bread making in the last few years, it’s time to upgrade your pans to these silicone beauties. Perfect for any kind of loaf, including meatloaf, the silicone is BPA free and easy to clean. Unlike some pans, they’re dishwasher and freezer safe. A must have for your kitchen.

Smoothies just got a lot easier to make, and a lot more portable. This 12 oz personal blender is a one-stop shop for smoothie making. Just open the lid, pour in your ingredients, then put the lid back on and flip over to start blending. Then pop the top and drink. Couldn’t be simpler than that.

This extra long padded kitchen mat is perfect for cooking as well as your home office. At ½ inch thick, it’s comfortable for standing all day, plus it’s easy to clean and comes in eight colors.

