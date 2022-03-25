The $27 Car Vacuum You Need in Your Trunk

Stock up on car essentials during Amazon's Automotive Maintenance Month. This powerful mini vacuum is essential for your car spring cleaning.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Has the inside of your car started to look a little dusty? Pollen season is just around the corner, and you may already start seeing that frosting of yellow all over your car.

For dashboard and entertainment systems, we recommend a microfiber cloth for quick wipe downs, but you may need something a little more powerful for dirt on your floors and seats.

You don’t need an expensive vacuum for your car, but something small, light, and easy to use is key to quick clean ups, especially with pets and children. Skip the extra fees and the inconvenience with this Klenky portable car vacuum under $30.

Not only is buying your own car vacuum more cost effective than expensive vacuuming services, but you’ll get a long term solution you can keep in your trunk all year round.

Klenky Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner ($26.99; amazon.com)

This Amazon best seller is compact and described as a ‘mini vacuum.’ The small size and carrying case make it ideal to use and store in a car. Although it is compact, the vacuum is powerful and effective with cyclonic force and strong suction. According to James C., “It can quickly suck up the sand after a day at the beach or the dirt after a day hike.”

The vacuum also includes an interior car cleaning kit with attachments for detailing, a filter brush, a spare brush, and a bag to store it all.

If you want to stock up on car essentials during Amazon’s Automotive Maintenance Month, check out the latest limited time deals before they expire.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.