Score a Car Phone Mount For Just $15 on Amazon

This phone mount is an easy way to add a high-tech upgrade to your car and keep you safer while on the road.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Even when we don’t want to be (or shouldn’t be) on our phones, they come in handy, especially in our cars. Case in point, many rely on a maps app for help with getting from point A to point B. And considering it's illegal in most states to drive while holding your cell phone, the right accessory can be a safe way to go about it.

That’s where a phone mount designed specifically for your vehicles comes in. This option suctions to your dash and securely holds your smartphone. It’s currently 40% off on Amazon and an easy way to upgrade a vehicle without built-in navigation.

Phone Mount for Car Dashboard ($15.29, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

This mount offers a secure grip via a convenient suction cup, making it a safe choice for bumpy roads, emergency braking, or sharp turns. You can also customize the viewing angle for your phone since it sits in a cradle attached to an arm. In fact, you can rotate it side to side or up and down, giving you an entirely customizable phone mount.

It should also fit nearly all smartphones thanks to the adjustable cradle. You’ll even have a slot at the bottom to guide a cable through for easy charging. All-in-all this mount is an easy way to update your vehicle without going through the process of installing a new screen or opting for a standalone GPS that will eventually need a map update.

Usually, this mount costs $26.99, but it is currently on sale for only $15.29, saving you 40%.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.