Skip to main content

Score a Car Phone Mount For Just $15 on Amazon

This phone mount is an easy way to add a high-tech upgrade to your car and keep you safer while on the road.
20 drive window no ac sh

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Even when we don’t want to be (or shouldn’t be) on our phones, they come in handy, especially in our cars. Case in point, many rely on a maps app for help with getting from point A to point B. And considering it's illegal in most states to drive while holding your cell phone, the right accessory can be a safe way to go about it.

That’s where a phone mount designed specifically for your vehicles comes in. This option suctions to your dash and securely holds your smartphone. It’s currently 40% off on Amazon and an easy way to upgrade a vehicle without built-in navigation.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Phone Mount for Car Dashboard ($15.29, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

car phone mount

This mount offers a secure grip via a convenient suction cup, making it a safe choice for bumpy roads, emergency braking, or sharp turns. You can also customize the viewing angle for your phone since it sits in a cradle attached to an arm. In fact, you can rotate it side to side or up and down, giving you an entirely customizable phone mount.

It should also fit nearly all smartphones thanks to the adjustable cradle. You’ll even have a slot at the bottom to guide a cable through for easy charging. All-in-all this mount is an easy way to update your vehicle without going through the process of installing a new screen or opting for a standalone GPS that will eventually need a map update. 

Usually, this mount costs $26.99, but it is currently on sale for only $15.29, saving you 40%.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Why Burger King's Soft Sales May Indicate a Restaurant Recession
INVESTING
YUM

Burger King's Newest Meal is Taking Aim at Wendy's

By Colette Bennett
Red Balloon Lead JS
INVESTING
WBD

Something Very Scary Coming Just Off the Las Vegas Strip

By Colette Bennett
house dad kid home sh
REAL ESTATE

Is Now a Good Time to Buy a House? (April 2022)

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Walmart used its concept store to try out new ideas.
TECHNOLOGY
PYPLWMT

Walmart Poaches a Big Talent from PayPal

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Disney World Universal Studios Lead
INVESTING
DISCMCSA

Universal Has Something Disney Doesn't (And It's Not Just Harry Potter)

By Daniel Kline
Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FGMRIVN

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

By Luc Olinga
Make Friends With Dividends
Sponsored Story

Is There a Dividend Tax? Your Guide to Taxes on Dividends

By TurboTax
Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
TECHNOLOGY
FBAAPLGOOGL

Facebook Follows Apple with a Controversial Move

By Rob Lenihan