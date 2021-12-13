Must-Have Accessories for iPhone and Android

We use and rely on our smartphones more than any other device in our lives.
It's estimated that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report sold over 196 million iPhones in 2020, though annual sales have continued to decline since a peak of 231 million in 2015 (but that may not matter since Apple has said that over 1 billion iPhones are in use globally). Samsung (SSNLF) shipped 270 million phones in 2020, the first time its dipped below 300 million since 2011 according to another report.
And, those phones are not sitting idle. Nearly half of Americans spend 5 to 6 hours on their phone per day, according to a 2021 Statista survey, and that's excluding work-related use. So, it’s not farfetched to say most Americans spend much of their day in front of their smartphones.
Out of the box, there's a lot your iPhone or Android phone can do, but there's so much more potential that can be unlocked with the addition of accessories. Or at the very least, the right accessories can make managing or taking care of our beloved phones easier.
We’ve sourced some of the most popular must-have phone accessories, from Samsung and Apple wireless earbuds and car mounts to durable cables and battery packs. These phone accessories could be just what you need if you’re looking for a few extra supplies for your home office or preparing for holiday travel. Heck, they'll even make for fantastic stocking stuffers for the avid tech lover in your life.
iPhone Accessories
Anker Nano Pro USB-C Wall Charger ($19.99, save 15% with coupon)
Anker's Nano Pro USB-C wall charger can charge your iPhone at speeds up to 20W, which translates into going from 0 to 50% of a charge in about 30 minutes. The small wall adapter comes in multiple colors, and takes up less room than Apple's official 20W USB-C power adapter (currently on sale for $17.98).
Anker Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable ($21.99)
How many of Apple's charging cables have you broken over the years? Anker's Nylon USB-C to Lightning cables not only provide fast charging speeds but they're built to withstand daily use. That's something we can't say about the cables that Apple includes with each iPhone.
Apple MagSafe Charger ($29.99, originally $39)
If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 you can take advantage of MagSafe accessories, such as this MagSafe Charger. Put the charger near the back of your iPhone and allow the magnets embedded in your iPhone and the charger itself to line up the wireless charging pad. In order to take full advantage of the MagSafe Charger you'll want to use a 20W USB-C wall adapter, such as the Anker Nano Pro we mentioned earlier.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack ($89.95, originally $99)
MagSafe charging isn't meant just for a wired connection. Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack can add about 50% of a charge to your iPhone, extending your phone's battery to get you through a long day of use. Better yet? You can charge the battery pack and your iPhone at the same time using a single Lightning cable. And when you're done with it, take it off the back of your iPhone as if it was never there.
Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand ($84.99, originally $99.99)
One more charging recommendation we have is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Stand. This stand includes a MagSafe charger that holds your iPhone in mid-air, as if it's floating (you can even turn your phone sideways to watch a movie while it charges, the magnets are that strong), and a spot to charge your AirPods below it. If you have an Apple Watch as well, check out the 3-in-1 version of this same charger.
Apple AirPods, 3rd Gen. ($169.98, originally $179)
When it comes to wireless earbuds and the iPhone, there's really only one option: Apple's AirPods. The latest generation AirPods have a completely new design, work with Apple's fancy Spatial Audio features for 3D audio, the longest battery life of any AirPods model, and sweat/water resistance. The charging case is MagSafe compatible, so you can charge it on any MagSafe compatible charger.
Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249)
Apple's AirPods Pro offers some additional features you won't find in the standard AirPods. For the extra cost you gain active noise cancellation that blocks out any environmental sound (helpful if you're working from home), and a transparency mode that lets in some of the ambient noise so you're not completely cut off from environmental sounds (helpful for walking along a busy street).
ZAGG Screen Protectors ($9.99-$59.99)
ZAGG's line of screen protectors offers all types of levels of protection for your iPhone. You can get basic screen protectors to protect from scratches and the occasional drop, or you can opt for something like the Glass XTA with D30 screen protector that's designed for strong protection while not preventing any issues with touch sensitivity.
Tech21 Cases (Prices vary)
Tech21 has a long list of iPhone cases for various iPhone models and its own curation of designs. For example, the EVO Max line is built to withstand drops from 20 feet. The EVO Check is a clear case with an embedded design that's supposed to survive a 16-foot drop. Not all of Tech21's cases are MagSafe compatible, just be sure to check for that as you browse.
PopSockets PopWallet+ ($39.99)
PopSockets make it easy to hold your phone and not be constantly afraid of dropping it. With the addition of MagSafe to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, PopSockets went back to the drawing board and created a PopSocket that includes a PopWallet. It magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone, and can easily be removed so you can access your cards or ID. It holds up to 3 cards. Not a fan of this design? PopSocket has plenty of options.
Android Accessories
Satechi USB-C to USB-C 100W ($19.99)
This Satechi USB-C cable offers charging speeds up to 100W, is overkill for Android phones. However, that charging speed ensures you can use the same cable to charge your laptop, tablet or your phone. It's made of braided nylon that will withstand daily wear and tear, and with a length of 6.5 feet, it's more than long enough that you're not forced to sit next to an outlet whenever you need to top off.
Anker Nano II 45W ($39.99)
Now that Samsung is no longer including power adapters with its phones, it's a good idea to pick up a fast-charging power adapter of your own. Anker's Nano II 45W USB-C power adapter will quickly charge your Android phone, or even a tablet, thanks to its maximum power output of 45W. You can even use it to charge some laptops. What makes it so appealing is its tiny footprint — it's much smaller than Apple's own MacBook Air charger, for example.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10K PD Portable Charger ($39.99)
The panic that we all feel when we see our phone's battery dropping below 20% and we're nowhere near an outlet. Anker's PowerCore portable battery packs have long been considered some of the best thanks to the price and capability. The PowerCore Slim 10K PD lives up to that same promise. It has enough juice to charge your phone a couple of times, and it does it quickly with charging speeds up to 20W.
Otterbox Cases (Price Varies)
Otterbox made a name for itself with its rugged cases that are built to protect your gadgets while taking a beating, and while that remains true, the company also makes some impressive slim cases that aren't as bulky. You can find all sorts of cases for the Samsung's Galaxy series, Google's Pixel series, Motorola and LG. Some cases can be found for as cheap as $8, so make sure to spend some time going through your respective phone's page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 ($107, originally $112.97)
Android phones don't exactly have an AirPods-like solution for wireless earbuds, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come pretty close. The completely wireless earbuds work with any Android device, offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and even include active noise cancellation and an ambient sound feature to block out or let in only the noise you want. There are several color options available, allowing you to show off some of your personality.
Sony WH-1000XM4 ($248, originally $349.99)
Not a fan of wireless earbuds? The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are an impressive piece of kit themselves. Pair the earbuds to your Android device and use it to access Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free commands, all while blocking out every bit of environmental noise around you. There are three different colors to pick from.
iOttie Easy One Touch Car Mount ($19.95-$24.95)
Put your phone in easy view and within reach while in the car thanks to iOttie's Easy One Touch Car Mount. There are a few different models available, this one uses a suction cup to hold itself in place on your dash. There's another model that attaches to your air vent. The adjustable arms ensure a proper fit for nearly all Android phones, big or small.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.