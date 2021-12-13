Must-Have Accessories for iPhone and Android

We use and rely on our smartphones more than any other device in our lives.

It's estimated that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report sold over 196 million iPhones in 2020, though annual sales have continued to decline since a peak of 231 million in 2015 (but that may not matter since Apple has said that over 1 billion iPhones are in use globally). Samsung (SSNLF) shipped 270 million phones in 2020, the first time its dipped below 300 million since 2011 according to another report.

And, those phones are not sitting idle. Nearly half of Americans spend 5 to 6 hours on their phone per day, according to a 2021 Statista survey, and that's excluding work-related use. So, it’s not farfetched to say most Americans spend much of their day in front of their smartphones.

Out of the box, there's a lot your iPhone or Android phone can do, but there's so much more potential that can be unlocked with the addition of accessories. Or at the very least, the right accessories can make managing or taking care of our beloved phones easier.

We’ve sourced some of the most popular must-have phone accessories, from Samsung and Apple wireless earbuds and car mounts to durable cables and battery packs. These phone accessories could be just what you need if you’re looking for a few extra supplies for your home office or preparing for holiday travel. Heck, they'll even make for fantastic stocking stuffers for the avid tech lover in your life.

