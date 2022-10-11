Peloton Bike Never Goes on Sale, but it's $225 off on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is delivering one of the rarest discounts on a majorly popular product. We’re talking about Peloton (PTON) , and more specifically, the newest discount on the product that started the home workout craze during the pandemic.

Through end of day Wednesday, Oct. 12, you can get an Original Peloton Bike for just $1,225 flat. That’s a 15% discount and a total savings of $220. Peloton’s own site isn’t even matching this price, and this sale is the all-time-low discount for the Original Bike.

Peloton has just recently joined the Amazon marketplace, launching a retail store over the summer. If you choose to purchase during the October Prime Day sale event, you'll get free delivery and assembly included with the Original Bike. Simply pick a date and time, make sure your shoes arrive, and you’ll be ready to start riding.

The bike is really the centerpiece of the ecosystem. While everyone mocked the early ads on a custom platform or in front of a scenic window, it is decently compact with just a four-foot by two-foot footprint.

Much like most exercise bikes, there's adjustability (including the seat) for a comfortable ride, and a resistance control knob front and center so you can decide how ‘heavy’ or how ‘light’ the ride is. You also get spots for a water bottle and weights.

The star of the show is the massive 22-inch touch screen, which is where you can stream cycling class – as well as other workouts Peloton offers – manage your profile, see achievements, and even track yourself on the leaderboard. I myself have an Original Peloton Bike and it’s definitely well built, primarily from steel. It is heavy, weighing in at 135 lbs.

You’ll need to get shoes to clip in. There are third-parties, but Peloton’s own Cycling Shoes are discounted to $93.75 from $125 for Prime Early Access Sale as well. You can also save on some workout apparel here.

The other thing to know is that you will need a Peloton All-Access Membership, which comes to $4 a month, to access the classes. It goes well beyond just indoor cycling and into runs, dance, cardio, HIIT, strength, yoga, and even meditation.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to join Peloton or find an exercise that you can get behind, this rare sale on the Original Bike deserves a long look. $225 is rare and there’s no telling when this deal will cycle back around.

