Skip to main content
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors
Here's What Wage Inflation Means for Investors

Pay Rises Don't Cover Increasing Costs for Low-Wage Workers

Households with income under $20,000 saw their earnings increase by only one-third of their cost of living increase in 2021.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been said that it’s a lot easier to become rich by starting rich than by starting poor. That has now been confirmed by a Penn Wharton Budget Model report.

It showed that employed households with income under $20,000 saw their earnings increase by only one-third of their cost of living increase in 2021. 

Their median increase in costs totaled $1,837 for October, November and December of last year, compared to a $578 increase in earnings.

At the other end of the spectrum, for households with income of $150,000 and up, earnings rose $7,431, easily topping the $5,483 increase in costs.

TheStreet Recommends

Inflation Lead

For those earnings $20,000 to $39,999 earnings increases barely exceeded cost increases. For those earning $40,000 to $59,999, cost increases beat earnings increases. For those earning $60,000 to $149,999, earnings increases beat cost increases.

For the 25% of workers with the lowest wages, earnings growth rose from 4% at the end of 2020 to nearly 6.5% the end of 2021, the study said. By contrast, hourly earnings growth for the highest-paid workers stagnated in 2021.

So Why Didn’t Wages Keep Up With Inflation?

“First, lower-wage workers saw faster wage growth but from a much smaller base, meaning that their wages did not increase as much in dollar terms as higher-wage workers,” the study said.

“Second, lower-wage workers were less likely to be consistently employed throughout the year and more likely to work part time in 2021. So the increase in hourly wages applied to fewer hours of work. Workers in high-income households were more likely to remain employed and to work full time.”

Tags
terms:
Inflation
Oshkosh Corp USPS Lead
INVESTING
RIVNTSLAOSK

The Biden Administration Suffers a Crushing Defeat in Electric Vehicles

By Luc Olinga
taxes 1040 sh
TAXES

Tax Refunds Average $3,536 So Far This Year

By Dan Weil
Russia Sanction
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Russia Could Use Crypto to Bypass Sanctions

By Luc Olinga
Carnival Celebration Central Lead KL
INVESTING
CCLRCL

Carnival Shares Details On Its Royal Caribbean Killer

By Veronika Bondarenko
Nvidia Lead
TECHNOLOGY
NVDAINTCAMD

Chipmaker Nvidia Suffers a Major Blow

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Types of Tax Preparers
Sponsored Story

Guide: 4 Types of Tax Preparers

By TurboTax
Darkened photo of a candlestick stock chart with text overlay that reads "What Is a Candlestick Chart?"
C

What Is a Candlestick Chart and How Do you Read One?

By TheStreet Staff
1. Big-screen TVs... or 32-inch sets
PERSONAL FINANCE
WMTSSNLF

Stretch Your Savings With New Deals at Walmart

By Stephanie Quick