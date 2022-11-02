Paramount+ Streams NFL Games—Here's What You Can Watch

Paramount+ offers live streaming, highlights, and expert coverage from CBS Sports. If you've cut the cable cord, this is a must-have for any NFL fan.

Yes, we’ve hit week 9 of the NFL season and while you can stream games on traditional cable or Thursday Night Football with a Prime subscription, if you’ve cut the cord, Paramount+ is also home to a slew of NFL coverage.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Paramount+ NFL Coverage

In fact, each week Paramount+ — which is also home to content ranging from the Jackass films to family-friendly Nickelodeon content — offers a range of games. Paramount offers live streaming, as well as highlights and replays, and even expert analysis coverage from CBS Sports.

This coming Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. Eastern, you can watch the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins, the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots.

Then at 4 p.m. Eastern, it’s the Los Angeles Rams versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All you need is a Paramount+ subscription to access these and a device to play them. The service is readily available for iPhones or Android smartphones from the App Store or Google Play.

Paramount+ starts as low as $4.99 a month for a plan that will slot commercials in as you watch. You can ditch those advertisements while watching for $9.99 a month and also gain access to live CBS channels. Here’s the scoop though — you can watch the NFL Sunday games with either plan. And if you just want to test the service, you can sign-up for a one-week trial here.

Affordable Streaming Stick Options

Getting it on the big screen will likely require a streaming stick or box. In fact, we just tested the new Apple TV 4K (third-generation), which is likely the perfect addition if you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem. It starts at $129.99 and offers more power than any other streaming box, which means it will last for years to come.

Those who want to spend less or not be in the Apple ecosystem, can look at the Google Chromecast ($39.98, originally $49.99 at Amazon) which runs a Google TV system and integrates with everything made by the tech giant. Additionally, you can gain easy access to Thursday Night Football in addition to Paramount+ via an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

You could also opt for the standard HD-only Fire TV Stick, but that’s currently at full cost sitting at $39.99. So if you ask, now’s the time to get a Fire TV Stick 4K or 4K Max as they’re discounted.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.