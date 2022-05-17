Nomad’s Latest Apple Watch Band is Perfect For Summer

The Sport Band Slim is made from a breathable and flexible rubber that is comfortable for workouts and everyday tasks alike.

Make no mistake about it: I’m a big fan of the Apple Watch and have rocked one since it first launched in 2015. And as Apple has continued to release new generations with larger screens, more activity tracking capabilities, and yearly software updates, there’s also more there to keep users interested than ever before.

But dear reader, over the past several days, I’ve been trying out a new sleek, slim band from Nomad Goods that is ready for an ordinary day sitting at a desk or one filled with countless workouts.

Nomad's $59.99 Sport Band Slim comes in two sizes and fits every model of the watch. You can pick from Glacier Blue, Sage, Bone, or Black for colors.

Nomad Sport Band Slim: What You Need to Know

Pictured here is the Nomad Sport Band Slim in Bone and Glacier Blue. Nomad Goods

Like other "workout-ready" Apple Watch Bands, Nomad opts for a rubber build here. This way, it's durable enough to hold up to elements and malleable enough to wrap around your wrist comfortably. Specifically, it's an FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that is stiff when pressure is applied but not as hard as a rock on your wrist. Simply, it has some give to it.

And since rubber typically traps heat and sweat, there are rectangular cutouts along on the strap to ventilate, which also double as a place to lock the pin to wear the band securely. This makes the Sport Slim Band a breathable option, which doesn't let your wrist get overly hot or soaked when working out. And yes, this band is 100% waterproof. Just remember that the Apple Watch is only water-resistant.

And for those wondering, it is a sleek band that doesn't add much bulk. It sticks out the most right where the pin and tuck mechanism lives. The stainless steel pin feels super high-end and is easy enough to use. It also stays locked even with frequent movement of your arm or wrist rotations.

In terms of colors, those looking for a vibrant pop will want to look elsewhere. Nomad's opted for a muted selection here. I particularly like Sage, which goes nicely with the green Apple Watch Series 7 but stands apart with its lightly cream-colored green. Black, Bone, and Glacier Blue all have their pros to them as well.

Now, $59.99 for an Apple Watch Band is a middle-of-the-road price, but still, a lot to drop on accessories. Luckily, the Sport Band Slim lives up to the cost and stands as a band that you can slide into your Apple Watch and leave on for a long time. It works well for everyday activities, workouts, and even more formal events. And there are no concerns about the durability here either.

Nomad's Sport Band Slim for the Apple Watch is available now for $59.95.

