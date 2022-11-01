Outdoor grilling and smoking are arguably the best ways to cook everything from beef and chicken to fish and vegetables. The flavor that a grill or smoker brings to food is something that cannot easily be duplicated indoors in an oven or on a stovetop.

For that reason, it remains one of the preferred cooking methods in the U.S. But not everyone who enjoys grilling has the space, time, or money for a large outdoor kitchen set up. And because most grills should be placed at least three feet from the house, they aren’t safe to use on most condominium and townhouse balconies.

The Grill Designed for Small Spaces and Travel

Those concerns are no longer an issue, thanks to the magicians at Ninja, who have created the new Woodfire Outdoor Grill. There’s nothing you can’t cook on this compact, lightweight, and durable outdoor grill.

Weighing in at only 30 pounds, it runs on electricity and can be plugged into any 15A outlet with 120V of power, including some RVs, so it’s perfect for camping and tailgating. There’s no fire, charcoal, propane, or risk of flare ups so it’s safe for most apartment, condominium, and townhouse balconies.

Seven Cooking Styles for the Price of One

The Ninja Woodfire Grill is a very affordable option, especially when you consider how many appliances you get in one compact package. The premium model grill comes with a built-in thermometer, a two-pound bag of Woodfire pellets (along with two sample bags of the All-Purpose and Robust blends), and a combo crisper basket. For a limited time, when you purchase the Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill, it will include a free grill cover and veggie tray along with two roasting lifters.

Ninja’s Woodfire technology marries the best of gas and charcoal grilling by using a top heating coil and a convection fan, which circulates heat and smoke evenly for faster and more flavorful cooking. You’ll get a fantastic sear that seals in the flavor, and real grill marks on your meat by using the included grill grate

One reviewer wrote “I have used it daily for the last week & have yet to find something it doesn't cook to perfection. My favorite thing to make is steaks, they are so tasty!”

Add Ninja’s real hardwood Woodfire Pellets to the integrated smoke box for genuine wood-smoked flavor, no matter which cooking function you choose. Because the Ninja Woodfire Grill uses pellets for flavor (not as fuel), it only takes ½ cup of pellets to create an authentic woodfire flavor with your brisket, ribs, or chicken.

“The smoke feature is icing on the cake and added so much flavor to my food. With just a press of the smoke button you can create a delicious meal that tastes as if it had been grilling it all day,” said a reviewer.

The Ninja Woodfire Grill is more than just a grill and smoker — it’s also an outdoor air fryer, so it makes perfect smoky ‘fried’ chicken, chicken wings, French fries, and even add a woodfire flavor to your air fried onion rings. It’s extremely easy to use, so it is a great grill for novice outdoor chefs. Once it’s set up and plugged in, it’s as simple as flipping a switch to your cooking function, selecting time and temperature, adding Woodfire technology, and pressing the Start button. There’s no propane tank to prep or change and no lighter system to malfunction.

But if the grill, smoker, and air fryer cooking styles aren’t enough, you can also bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate for almost any style of food imaginable.

Another reviewer loved the simplicity of the Ninja Woodfire Grill. “You cannot mess it up with this grill. The recipe booklet it comes with is very beneficial. It has easy set-up directions, recipes, and the timer guide at the end of the brochure, which tells you the recommended temperature and cooking time for various foods.”

From the exterior, the Woodfire Grill might seem small but inside it’s anything but tiny, and it’s the ultimate party guest. The grill cooks up to 30 hot dogs at one time, two racks of ribs, six steaks, three pounds of chicken wings, or a nine-pound brisket.

Base and Premium Models Currently On Sale

If you’ve been hesitating about splurging on a new grill – especially headed into the fall season – there’s no better time to buy. Ninja is currently running some big discounts ahead of the shopping season, so if you’ve been looking for that perfect gift for the foodie, be sure to take advantage of these deals.

Take $40 off the base model with promo code THESTREET40, dropping the price to $329.60, down from $369.60.

The premium bundle (including a built-in thermometer and all of the must-have accessories), is now marked down $30, dropping the price to $429.60. Use promo code THESTREET30 at checkout.

Ninja Accessories Take Cooking to the Next Level

Expand the reach of your Ninja Woodfire Grill with the available accessories. The Flat Top Griddle Plate accessory converts your grill into a griddle, where you can cook anything from bacon, pancakes and eggs for breakfast, or cheesesteaks and fajitas. It gives you flexibility in your meals while camping or in your RV.

This reviewer loved the flexibility of the Ninja Woodfire Grill. “This grill can literally do everything, and I love that it's smaller in size and so compact that I can easily put this in my car and take it with me on any day trip with a plug in or vacation.”

Take along the collapsible grill stand and move your Ninja Woodfire Grill anywhere on your deck. The grill snaps in for security, and the wheeled stand folds up for easy storage. Grab the Premium Grill Cover to keep the elements off your grill if you store it outside.

The Combo Crisper Basket is our suggested must-have cooking accessory. It allows you to cook main and side dishes together – essentially, you can grill and air fry at the same time. For example, if you’re using the grill to cook up a couple of burgers, you can add the Combo Crisper Basket on the grill grate to crisp French fries at the same time.

Clean up time is easy with the Ninja Woodfire Grill. The grill grate, crisper basket, grease tray, and smoke box clean up easily in the sink by hand washing with mild soap and warm water once they have cooled off. The inside of the Woodfire Grill can be wiped down with just a damp cloth. The pellet scoop is dishwasher safe.

The Ninja Test Kitchen has developed a number of delicious recipes specifically for the Woodfire Grill, including this easy Lemon Herb Grilled Salmon, Smoked Baby Back Ribs, and a New York Strip steak with grilled asparagus. The grill is a great way to get your vegetables too, like these Smoked Roasted Carrots or Smoked Brussels Sprouts.

Whatever style of outdoor cooking you prefer, the Ninja Woodfire Grill is one of the most versatile cooking tools with its compact size, multiple cooking functions, and ease of use.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.