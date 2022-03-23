These 4.5-Star Air Fryers Are 60% Off on Amazon

Get your fried food taste without the guilt. We've found deals up to 60% on top-rated air fryers on Amazon, including Ninja and Instant Pot.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Are you looking for a quicker, healthier way to cook your favorite crispy foods? Are you looking for one easy change that will help you eat better without really trying?

By now, you’ve probably caught onto the recent air fryer craze. It seems like everyone either has one, wants one, or has at least heard of one — and for good reason. Air fryers are convenient and can cook food faster than an oven can due to the rapid air technology used to generate heat. Not only that, but air fried foods are healthier than deep fried foods since they require only a fraction of the oil deep fryers need, creating a more healthy meal with the same great flavor and texture of your favorite comfort food.

In short, the air fryer craze is valid because these small kitchen appliances are convenient and healthy, while producing a satisfying, crispy bite. With these deals, you can get all of the benefits of owning an air fryer while saving money!

Air Fryers on Sale

CRUX Indoor Grill & Air Fryer ($120.50, originally $176.86; amazon.com)

This indoor grill and air fryer is capable of quickly grilling, roasting, baking, sautéing, searing, and oil-free air frying, making it an incredibly versatile kitchen appliance. It comes with a detachable temperature probe, making it easy and convenient to read the internal temperatures of your food. With the 1760-watt power heating and circular air technology, this appliance is capable of quickly and evenly cooking your favorite foods. This kitchen appliance includes a recipe book, so you can learn even more dishes to prepare in your indoor grill and air fryer.

Usually, this indoor grill and air fryer is priced at $176.86, but it is currently on sale for only $120.50, saving you 30%. But that’s not all. There is currently an additional 30% off coupon which can be ‘clipped’ and applied at checkout, making your total savings 60% off. It goes without saying that this deal is a steal.

Ninja 5.5 Quart Air Fryer ($99.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a small starter air fryer, consider this Ninja 5 quart option. Besides frying, you can roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. This air fryer uses a basket design, so you pull out the basket and throw in your favorite french fries, meat, or leftovers on the crisper plate. When it comes time to clean, simply place the basket and crisper plate in the dishwasher.

This Ninja fryer ranges from 105°F to 400°F which is standard among this type of appliance. It’s like having a mini convection oven that heats up and cooks food faster than a standard kitchen oven. The best part? This fryer is under $100 on Amazon for a limited time.

Instant Pot Vortex 10 Quart Air Fryer ($98.80, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Our final pick is the Instant Pot Vortex 10 Quart Air Fryer. Unlike the Ninja fryer above, this air fryer operates similar to a toaster oven. Simply place your food on a baking pan, use the digital display to select between air fry, roast, broil, bake, and dehydrate and adjust the temperature accordingly. It takes little to no time to preheat, making it more useful than a large oven or toaster oven.

A 10 Quart air fryer is best for larger families and can typically accommodate 5 or more meals. From scallops and hamburgers to rotisserie chicken and an 8” pizza, you’ll have greater variety with this Instant Pot Air Fryer. At 29% off, this the best current deal on a large, premium air fryer.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.