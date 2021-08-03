TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Don't Fear Healthcare Costs in Retirement
Don't Fear Healthcare Costs in Retirement
Publish date:

New Law Will Protect Patients From Surprise Medical Bills

Starting next year, healthcare providers will no longer be legally authorized to bill their patients more than the in-network price of the medical services that they receive.
Author:

Due to the added burden of out-of-network healthcare costs, the stress of undergoing a stint in the emergency room or hospital often continues well after a patient is discharged. However, beginning Jan. 1, 2022, healthcare providers will no longer be legally authorized to bill their patients more than the in-network price of the medical services that they receive, even if the patient is being treated by an out-of-network provider.

This so-called surprise billing typically arises after a medical emergency (when a patient visits an out-of-network facility or is treated by an out-of-network physician) or an elective care procedure. In the case of the latter, patients may choose an in-network facility and physician, but their health insurers can opt to separately contract with ancillary providers that are outside of the patient’s network. 

    >> Plus, from Robert Powell's Retirement Daily on TheStreet: Crafting a Budget for Your Retirement Income Needs

To counteract this growing burden of excessive healthcare charges, the No Surprises Act requires that health insurance plans treat the cost of any out-of-network services as though they were in-network. The act also grants out-of-network providers the opportunity to protest the payments they receive from insurers.

TheStreet Recommends

Notable Perks of the No Surprises Act:

  • All commercially-insured enrollees will be protected (excluding public insurance programs that are already safeguarded from surprise bills such as Medicaid and Medicare)
  • If there is a gap in a patient’s health insurance coverage for care provided by out-of-network clinicians at in-network facilities or emergency services (including air ambulances), patients will be protected from receiving surprise medical bills. Despite costing patients an average of $450 (after insurance is applied), ground ambulance transport is exempt from the No Surprises Act.
  • Healthcare providers and insurers will be able to independently resolve any disputes that may arise around reimbursement.
  • Patients will only be held accountable for paying their in-network cost-sharing amount.

To learn more about the No Surprises Act, check out the American Journal of Managed Care’s website.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.

Eli Lilly Lead
INVESTING

Eli Lilly Stock Slides on Earnings Miss, Outlook Change; Trulicity Sales Impress

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour Stock Surges on Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Forecast Boost

Take-Two To Discuss Third-Quarter Results, Social Point Acquisition
INVESTING

Take-Two Stock Tumbles, Leading Video Game Companies Lower, On China Crackdown

Learn the possible impacts on your taxes of an early withdrawal from your 401(k).
Sponsored Story

How to Pay Your Taxes: 10 Ways to Pay Your Tax Bill

alibaba zhu difeng : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Alibaba Stock Falls After Earnings Beat as Beijing Crackdown Reports Rattle China Markets

Jim Cramer: Pepsi Probiotic Purchase Won't Pop Stock
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

PepsiCo to Sell Tropicana and Other Juice Brands to Private-Equity Firm for $3.3 Billion

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
MARKETS

Alibaba, Amazon, Square, Activision and BP: 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Higher on Earnings Power, Bond Yields Tumble on Growth Concerns