Apple's Next-Gen Apple TV 4K Gets a Performance Boost and a Cheaper Price

While Tim Cook didn't take the stage for an Apple (AAPL) event today, the Cupertino-based technology giant did drop some new products. Here we're discussing the next-generation Apple TV 4K.

The big news here is the new lower starting price of just $129.99. And that's considerably less than the $179.99 starting price. It's also for double the storage at 64GB starting. Apple's also boosting the performance with the A15 Bionic chip.

Let's unpack all that is new and how to lock in an order, if you're sold.

Apple TV 4K: What You Need to Know

In terms of looks, nothing is changing with the latest-generation Apple TV 4K. It's still a sleek, black box that comes paired with the modern Siri Remote that now uses a USB-C port.

Here's one thing to note though: the $129.99 Apple TV 4K is Wi-Fi only with 64GB.

To get an ethernet port and for the streaming box to act as a border router for the smart home standard Thread, you'll need to get the $149 Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi and Ethernet. That model also comes with 128GB of storage.

Regardless of Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi and Ethernet, the Apple TV 4K does feature the faster A15 Bionic chip. Apple says this will deliver up to 50% faster performance over the previous generation. In use that should mean apps open faster and animations are quicker. If you're a fan of gaming through Apple Arcade, Apple also promises that GPU performance is up to 30% faster.

The newer silicon inside is also supporting the HDR10+ video standard alongside Dolby Vision. Like the previous generation, the Apple TV 4K can still support up to 4K at 120Hz. In terms of audio standards, this steamer supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, and Dolby Digital 5.1.

And powering the Apple TV 4K will still be tvOS, which is essentially the ideal software for the big screen if you're in the Apple ecosystem. You'll find all of the expected services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade are all here. Plus you can use the Siri Remote's trackpad or ask the virtual assistant to navigate around, and for specific content.

If you opt for the Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi and Ethernet, it will be able to act as a smart home hub. Making it easier to add devices that use the Matter standard but also allow you to control your smart home devices from afar. It's essentially the same Thread networking support that the previous Apple TV 4K offered and that the current HomePod mini delivers.

Let's Recap the new Apple TV 4K

While it's not a complete redesign, this is an excellent update for the Apple TV 4K. The lower price at just $129.99 starting makes this a lot more accessible for interested folks, it also is poised to better compete with the Fire TV Cube and Roku Ultra.

The introduction of the A15 Bionic here should extend the longevity of the Apple TV 4K, but also make it more responsive in everyday use. All-in-all, it's delivering more value from Apple's streaming box.

Apple's now taking orders for the new Apple TV 4K — both the Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi with Ethernet models. These will officially launch on Nov. 4. Additionally, if you don't need the support for HDR10+, the A15 Bionic, or the Siri Remote with USB-C, Amazon is discounting the previous generation.

