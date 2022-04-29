15 Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate all moms. Mothers – and mother figures, not to mention grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, and wives – span multiple generations and cultures and have many interests.

We thought about trying to create a gift guide with presents for “every” mom. But, let’s face it, such generic gifts aren’t likely to please everyone. So that's why we’ve taken the time to find some of the best products for moms who are so much more than moms. They are crafters, fitness enthusiasts, geeks, travelers, and foodies (to name just a few). If you’re shopping for one who loves to read, we have a full guide for that here.

And remember, supply chain issues may lead to unusually long shipping times, so you might want to get started right away. Hopefully you’ll love some of the ideas on our list as much as we do. If not, they might spark some other ideas for presents you know the special women in your life will love.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Traveling Mom

Deemed the “Carry-On Closet” by premier luggage manufacturer Solgaard, this hard-shelled, polycarbonate, TSA-approved suitcase has everything for a mom on the go. Whether she’s traveling for business or planning a family getaway, the suitcase’s handy shelving system keeps all her clothes and accessories organized. The USB charging port ensures everyone’s devices stay charged on the trip.

Well-organized Mom

If your loved one is the type who is always looking for the latest innovations in organization, she will love the Vascito’s lidless, under-shelf jars. That’s right. No lids to lose, just magnetic rims that attach to any solid surface using 3M adhesive strips. The jars easily slide out to access anything from coffee to cotton swabs, and then slide back to create an airtight seal to keep spices, snacks, and sugar (to name just a few) fresh! As a recent launch, organized moms will love being the first to own these containers.

Glam Mom

Bellabeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker ($119; amazon.com) amazon.com

Fitness trackers are all the rage as Mother’s Day gifts this year. But the glam moms on your list may not want to wear a clunky watch to track steps. The Bellebeat Leaf Urban Smart Jewelry Health Tracker connects to your smartphone and shares health metrics like movement, sleep habits, and resistance to stress, all with no LED display. Leaf jewelry is beautifully crafted with materials like stone and rose quartz for a unique and stylish look that can be worn as a necklace, bracelet or clip.

Techie Mom

Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack: 2 Mate, 1 Slim, 1 Stickers ($79.99; amazon.com) amazon.com

Busy moms (just like everyone else!) tend to lose things like their keys and smartphone easily. That’s why I love the Tile tracking device to find lost items, near and far. The Tile Mate Essentials Kit includes a 4-pack of Tile trackers ( two Mates, one Slim, and one Sticker. The Tile app can ring your tracker within Bluetooth range, but if it’s strayed further than that, you can view its most recent location on a map in app. If you can find your Tile – but not your phone – you can push a button and your phone will ring, even on “silent” mode. That’s my favorite feature of this compact gadget!

Gamer Mom

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset ($299; amazon.com) amazon.com

Has your mom been talking about the Metaverse lately? Does she love family Mario-Kart 8 competitions, but longs for a more immersive experience? The Meta Quest 2 All-in-One VR headset is the perfect gift for the gamer gal on your Mother’s Day list. It includes everything you need to experience virtual reality without a PC or Console. Just make sure there’s a safe space to play, login to your Meta account through your smartphone, and get moving.

Crunchy Mom

Even the crunchiest of nature-loving, organic moms want healthier looking skin. The THRIVE Natural Deep Clean Skincare Gift Set includes a natural face scrub, wash, and moisturizing face lotion. All made from organic, vegan, plant-based ingredients and certified “Premium Bodycare” by Whole Foods Market. They are also GMO-free, PABA-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free, checking all the boxes so many people look for in skincare products.

Wine Mom

Even as the pandemic winds down, mommy wine culture is alive and well. The PortoVino Beach Wine Purse Tote is the perfect traveling companion for a day on the beach or a BYOB party. Pair this stylish tote with bestselling Lavender Wine from Talon Winery for a gift she’ll love. It’s made from a 100% Riesling base for a sweet flavor and is infused with locally grown, organic lavender flowers.

Geek Mom

Anyone who displays child-like passion for their hobbies or pursuits is often considered a geek. They come in all varieties, from tech geeks (we’ve got her covered above) to book geeks. For the geek who loves Harry Potter (and so many do!) this Vera Bradley Tote Bag will hold her phone, her keys, her wallet… and her wand.

Fitness Mom

Smart fitness mirrors are the latest trend for health-conscious folks. The Echelon Reflect Smart Connect blends seamlessly into any home décor to create a streamlined workout space. The Echelon Premier Membership (free for the first 30 days) provides access to more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes. Practice kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, Zumba, strength-training and more while you work out to hit music. Another neat at-home fitness system is the Tempo Move, but you’ll need an iPhone with Face ID for the intuitive tracking that keeps you on track during workouts.

Pet Mom

Not all moms are raising human children. All the fur-mommies out there deserve recognition on this special day, as well. E-tailer Pawmiscuous let us know about these adorable matching shirts for mom and pup. They read “The Boss'' and “The Real Boss.” We’ll leave it to you to figure out who gets which shirt. And better yet, you can’t go wrong with a selection of toys to keep your furry friend entertained from Chewy.

Mom of Teens

Moms of teens may be starting to think about “empty nest” syndrome as children leave for college and other adventures. “Who Will Accompany You?: My Mother-Daughter Journeys Far from Home and Close to the Heart,” by Meg Stafford, is a memoir that she will relate to. Grab this five-star bestseller in paperback and expect some heartfelt conversations, and maybe some tears.

Infant Mom

You might be tempted to get mom a new piece of jewelry to celebrate an adoption or the birth of a new baby. But, the fact is, infants and toddlers are likely to pull, tug and even chew on jewelry. The Moonlight Signature Teething Necklace from January Moon solves the problem with a sleek, strong piece of jewelry that’s safe for babies. Manufactured from non-toxic silicone beads, with 18K gold plated rubber stopper beads and a food-safe plastic breakaway clasp, this unique necklace blends beauty and functionality.

Foodie Mom

Foodie moms everywhere would probably be happy with a gift certificate to their favorite local restaurant. But why not surprise her with a fun activity you can do together in the kitchen? The French Tart Baking Kit from the Cooking Gift Set Co. includes six tart rings, 1 lb. ceramic pie weights, a candy thermometer, and a silicone piping bag with three styles of nozzles. It’s everything you need – including instructions and recipes – to craft French Tarts together.

DIY Mom

It’s a…Yummy is a woman-owned business that offers hand-knitted products like blankets and scarves. They also sell knitting kits with everything you need to make a mini scarf, a full-size scarf, a baby blanket or a throw using oversized yarn and large needles for a unique look. For those who love to knit, or want to learn, these sets offer inspiration and step-by-step instructions.

Mom of Tweens

A tween mom may just be starting to feel like she’s getting the hang of this parenthood thing. Let her know how much you appreciate her efforts and everything she does with a full-color, glossy, premium LoveBook. A great gift that a tween can put together with the help of their second parent, a close relative, or family friend, the LoveBook shares all the reasons the creator loves their mom. First, they’ll design the LoveMoji characters, and then answer questions about how amazing their mom is. The result? A custom, 45-page book that mom is sure to love.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.