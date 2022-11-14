Most Vegetarian-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

A vegetarian diet, or at least one that includes less meat, has a variety of health benefits, including a decreased risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes and many cancers.

About 10% of Americans over the age of 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian, according to a survey by Oklahoma State University. But while America doesn’t seem to be gaining any more vegetarians, more people appear to be interested in at least reducing meat consumption, or eating “flexitarian,” that is, mainly vegetarian, but occasionally eating meat or fish. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 6.2% in 2021 over a record year of growth in 2020, bringing the total plant-based market value to an all-time high of $7.4 billion, according to the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute.

But for anyone who wants to reduce meat consumption or go vegan or vegetarian, finding meatless options at restaurants and supermarkets can sometimes be a challenge.

But these days, more stores, restaurants and even fast-food joints are offering meatless options that don’t cost an arm and leg, so to speak.

To determine the best and cheapest U.S. cities for a plant-based diet, personal finance site WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 17 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness. They examined each city based on metrics such as the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the share of restaurants serving meatless options and salad shops per capita.

Based on WalletHub’s ranking, these are the most vegan- and vegetarian-friendly cities.