Most Vegetarian-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
A vegetarian diet, or at least one that includes less meat, has a variety of health benefits, including a decreased risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes and many cancers.
About 10% of Americans over the age of 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian, according to a survey by Oklahoma State University. But while America doesn’t seem to be gaining any more vegetarians, more people appear to be interested in at least reducing meat consumption, or eating “flexitarian,” that is, mainly vegetarian, but occasionally eating meat or fish. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 6.2% in 2021 over a record year of growth in 2020, bringing the total plant-based market value to an all-time high of $7.4 billion, according to the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute.
But for anyone who wants to reduce meat consumption or go vegan or vegetarian, finding meatless options at restaurants and supermarkets can sometimes be a challenge.
But these days, more stores, restaurants and even fast-food joints are offering meatless options that don’t cost an arm and leg, so to speak.
To determine the best and cheapest U.S. cities for a plant-based diet, personal finance site WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 17 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness. They examined each city based on metrics such as the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the share of restaurants serving meatless options and salad shops per capita.
Based on WalletHub’s ranking, these are the most vegan- and vegetarian-friendly cities.
1. Portland, Ore.
- Affordability rank: 38 (of 100 cities)
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 5 (of 100 cities)
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 27 (of 100 cities)
The top ranking, city, Portland also ranks fifth among all cities for having the most vegetable nurseries per capita, and fourth for the most farmers markets and CSA programs. Above, a vendor makes vegetable stir-fry at the Portland farmers market.
2. Orlando
- Affordability rank: 37
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 2
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 15
Orlando ranks second among all cities for having the most vegetable nurseries per capita. It’s also one of the top five cities for most salad shops per capita.
3. Los Angeles
- Affordability rank: 45
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 17
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 2
Pictured is an organic juice shop in the Venice area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles is home to the one-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Comptoir, inside the historic Hotel Normandie and run by Chef Gary Menes.
4. Phoenix
- Affordability rank: 19
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 13
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 65
5. Austin, Texas
- Affordability rank: 12
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 12
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 66
6. Seattle
- Affordability rank: 92
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 3
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 3
7. San Francisco
- Affordability rank: 99
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 1
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 1
Despite its ranking, the cost of groceries in San Francisco is among the five highest of the 100 cities, but it also is among those with the most farmers markets and CSA programs per capita and is one of the top five cities with the most salad shops per capita.
8. Tampa, Fla.
- Affordability rank: 62
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 9
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 5
Tampa ranks third among all cities for most vegetable nurseries per capita.
9. San Diego
- Affordability rank: 35
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 8
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 19
10. Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
- Affordability rank: 15
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 63
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 35
11. Boise, Idaho
- Affordability rank: 25
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 25
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 44
12. Miami
- Affordability rank: 82
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 4
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 8
Of all 100 cities, Miami has the most farmers markets and CSA programs per capita, most juice and smoothie bars, and most vegetable nurseries per capita. It’s also one of the top five cities for most salad shops per capita.
13. Cincinnati
- Affordability rank: 6
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 27
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 74
14. El Paso, Texas
- Affordability rank: 4
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 80
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 53
15. Plano, Texas
- Affordability rank: 9
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 50
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 52
Of all 100 cities, Plano, Texas, has the highest percent of restaurants that serve vegetarian options
16. Las Vegas
- Affordability rank: 26
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 16
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 26
17. Bakersfield, Calif.
- Affordability rank: 27
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 33
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 97
18. Washington, D.C.
- Affordability rank: 93
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 7
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 31
Washington, D.C., ranks No. 5 among the cities with the highest percent of restaurants serving vegetarian options. It is the home of Oyster Oyster, a one-Michelin-star, vegetable-focused restaurant. Pictured is a Hip City Veg, a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant with three locations in D.C.
19. Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Affordability rank: 8
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 74
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 70
20. Chicago
- Affordability rank: 28
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 19
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 25
Pictured is the inside of Althea restaurant, run by vegan chef Matthew Kenney, in the Saks Fifth Avenue building on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
21. Louisville, Ky.
- Affordability rank: 16
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 49
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 73
22. Atlanta
- Affordability rank: 42
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 15
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 21
Atlanta is one of the top five cities for most salad shops per capita.
23. Oakland, Calif.
- Affordability rank: 95
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 20
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 10
24. Houston
- Affordability rank: 13
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 53
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 64
25. Lincoln, Neb.
- Affordability rank: 5
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 86
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 49
26. Tucson, Ariz.
- Affordability rank: 40
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 22
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 96
Tucson ranks fourth among all cities for having the most vegetable nurseries per capita.
27. Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Affordability rank: 63
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 14
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 54
Scottsdale ranks among the top five cities with the highest percent of restaurants serving vegetarian options, as well as the highest percent serving vegan options.
28. Chandler, Ariz.
- Affordability rank: 60
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 26
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 47
Chandler, along with Plano, Texas, has the highest percent of restaurants serving vegetarian options.
29. Denver
- Affordability rank: 52
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 11
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 72
30. New York City
- Affordability rank: 91
- Diversity, accessibility, quality rank: 6
- Vegetarian lifestyle rank: 18
New York makes the top 30 despite the cost of groceries—where it is among the five most expensive of the 100 cities, (No. 96.) But it also ranks third for most farmers markets and CSA programs per capita. It’s one of the top five cities with the highest percentage of restaurants serving vegan options.
Above, people line up at the opening of a branch of the PLNT Burger meatless restaurant chain in the NoMad neighborhood of New York in July 2022.
See the ranking of all 100 cities, and the full methodology at WalletHub.com.