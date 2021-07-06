Beer and wine brand values dropped in the pandemic, but Corona managed to retain its title of most valuable beer brand in the world.

Face it, closing down bars, beaches, colleges, sports and concerts for months isn’t good for the beer business, and it makes branding a brew pretty tough.

As widespread global lockdowns severely diminished demand for beer and other alcoholic drinks, the fallout isn’t just sales, brand value takes a hit too.

The world’s beer brands grappled with the significant lifestyle changes brought about by the limitations on social interaction, and the top 50 beer brands lost 16% of their cumulative brand value due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest report on beer, wine and spirits brands by Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy.

But branding is powerful, and good branding sticks, and despite the fact that it has the same name as the virus that shut the world down, Corona beer (owned by AB InBev (BUD) - Get Report) has managed to keep the title of the world’s most valuable beer brand, even though its brand value dropped by 28% since last year, according to Brand Finance’s report.

As for wine brands, the total value of the world’s top 10 most valuable champagne and wine brands declined by 10%. The most valuable, Moet & Chandon, one of the world’s largest producers of champagne, dropped in value by 11%, not surprising considering the dearth of weddings and other celebrations last year.

As for liquor brands, five Chinese makers of Baijiu, a traditional spirit usually made from sorghum, top the list of most valuable, and the leader, Moutai, logged an increase in brand value of about 15%.

Brands to watch include Belgium’s Michelob, (also owned by AB InBev) the fastest growing brand value, with an increase of 39% to $1.2 billion, followed by Australian’s XXXX brand, and Spain’s Estrella Damm.

Based on Brand Finance’s 2021 report, here are the most valuable beer, wine and liquor brands in the world.