The Most Valuable Beer, Wine and Booze Brands in 2020

It's a good thing for Corona it wasn't a small craft beer startup — that wouldn't have gone well.
The year of the coronavirus hasn’t been a great year for bars, sports or parties, places where people love to drink, mostly beer. And if you’re a beer named Corona, it might have been especially cringeworthy.

But branding is a mysteriously powerful thing, and good branding means people continue to reach for that frosty cold Corona, because they associate it with something far more refreshing than a rampant virus. Even though they have to dangle the longneck in their fingers at home, instead of in a Tiki bar, it appears that despite the unfortunate tocayo, the world’s most valuable beer brand lives to see another year.

In their latest report on the top beer, wine and spirits brands, Brand Finance, a business valuation and strategy consultancy, crowns Corona, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev,  (BUD) - Get Report as the leading beer brand in the world, with a brand valuation of $8.1 billion.

The leading wine brand is Moet, owned by the luxury goods company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton  (LVMH) , and the top liquor brand is the Chinese Moutai, owned by Kweichow Moutai Group, the world’s largest distiller in turn owned by the Guizhou Provincial People's Government.

Based on Brand Finance’s report, Alcoholic Drinks 2020, these are the most valuable beer, wine and booze brands in the world. 

1. Corona, Mexico2020 brand value: $8.1 billion2019 brand value: $8.2 billion

10 Most Valuable Beer Brands

1. Corona, Mexico

2020 brand value: $8.1 billion

2019 brand value: $8.2 billion

